Moody’s review says we don’t get it

Financial disaster can hit anyone. A health crisis, prolonged unemployment, failed business, bad decisions or just plain bad luck can plunge anyone into a financial tailspin. When your financial circumstances become dire, you make drastic decisions in an attempt to improve them. You curb spending as much as you can; you try to earn whenever and wherever you can, even if it means relocating or doing things you might not otherwise do; and you try to come to terms with your creditors about how best to proceed with meeting your obligations. All of this may, in the end, still fail, resulting in the loss of assets and the like. But it remains the only sensible way to go. As this can happen to individuals, so can it happen to countries. Any country is only one natural disaster, terrorist attack, substantial war, prolonged economic crisis or bad policy decision away from financial collapse. What individuals must do to recover, so countries must do; tighten your belt, maximize income, and be sure creditors are on board with your future plans.

The Minnis administration won office, making the case to voters that the country was being badly run, and that the fiscal situation was dire. The $2 billion-plus borrowing in a sputtering economy and the over-reliance on a crippled Baha Mar were enough to inform many of us that things were really bad. Discovering out-of-control spending and jaw-dropping contract commitments served to further prove what was already known. It appears that the new administration was caught a bit more off-guard than one might have expected it to be. Still, a great deal is expected of the government by citizens, who may or may not be patient. Additionally, however, a great deal is required of government by the international credit ratings agencies, for whom what you inspect is more important than what you expect. As it now stands, there are at least three observations that they could make that might lead to a downgrade.

First, the 2017/2018 budget appears to be “business as usual”. The new budget offered little material change of direction in terms of spending, revenue or borrowing. Almost every program of the former administration was embraced and funded as if to endorse its validity. Rather than enhance revenue measures, the new administration provided tax relief and would have gone further had it seen a means to cut value-added tax on breadbasket items. The new budget proposed a deficit of $322 million, which, in effect, was higher than that of the previous administration; one allowance is made for the impact of Hurricane Matthew. According to the minister of finance, Hurricane Matthew resulted in a loss of revenue in the order of $216 million and unplanned expenditure of $150 million; this amounts to some $260 million. Take this from the forecast $500 million, and the likely outturn for the last fiscal year, additional election spending by the Christie administration, would have been about $240 million, which is $82 million less than what the new administration proposed in its 2017/2018 budget. I truly get that the new administration did not have a lot of time to prepare the new budget. But believe me when I say that, given the circumstances in which they found the country and all the discoveries they said they made, it became all the more important to put a new direction stamp on the new budget.

Second, the plan to reduce the level of deficit spending and put the government’s finances on a path toward a more sustainable debt-to-GDP ratio is not so obvious. The intent to do so is clear, but the strategy to do it is less clear. There seems to be no clear strategy to reform the government’s revenue system, cut spending or enhance efficiency. Even with a clear strategy, doing these things will be quite difficult, but without one, doing so will be near impossible. Such a strategy might include implementing an income tax system; establishing a corporate tax regime, especially on the international business side, that could allow for double taxation regimes; or of aggressively fanning the world in search of inward direct investment. The strategy could include a sensible reduction in the public service by attrition; a public sector waste commission; an energy efficiency program; and outsourcing of a number of government services and/or divestment of government enterprises. Such a strategy would include more than just seeking to ease doing business, important as that is, but would include a genuine innovation encouragement initiative, and as the governor of the Central Bank said on “Z Live”, improving the nation’s productivity level. There can be no absence of clear strategy to improve our fiscal state in the current environment. None!

Third, the government seems skittish on the single largest low hanging fruit available to helping boost the Bahamian economy, and thereby possibly improve the country’s fiscal position and short to medium term economic prospect – Baha Mar. Prime Minister Minnis should not have had to be asked or told not to interfere with the transactions related to Baha Mar. He should have, instead, said from day one that ensuring that Baha Mar and all other Bahamian resorts progress and succeed was the single most important short-term aim of his administration. None of his ministers, especially those involved with tourism, finance or trade, should be coy about what is happening with Baha Mar, claiming not to know this or not to know that. They should each have dived into Baha Mar on day one, recognizing that nothing could more quickly and substantially improve the nation’s tourism and trade prospects like that resort enjoying success; not knowing essentials about Baha Mar some two months after election is absolutely unacceptable.

Surely international credit ratings agencies such as Moody’s can make these same observations. It is no surprise, then, that it has decided to review The Bahamas’ credit rating with a view to another possible downgrade. Business as usual, the absence of a clear fiscal enhancement strategy and skittishness on Baha Mar is a recipe for just that. The minister of Finance confirmed for the agency that the fiscal situation was worse than Moody’s believed, and then budgeted another high deficit with $722 million in borrowing, and forecast limited growth for the short to medium term. What in that picture calls for a stable or improved credit rating? Not much, if anything at all.

Perhaps, as one of my friends told me, this notice by Moody’s is a wake-up call, and the Minnis administration will realize just how serious the situation really is. I hope that, by the time they sit to talk with the agency, they will have mapped out a clear fiscal strategy, a clear economic strategy that has a central role for Baha Mar, and an address for the Bahamian public, outlining the role we must all play in trying to lift our nation from the moribund state it is in. Anything short of this will result not only in a downgrade, but also in no improvement in our economic situation, which will likely mean continued or additional suffering for far too many.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.