There’s a certain kind of tiredness which is most satisfying and that is the tiredness which we experience having achieved a very difficult task. I remember well, that when I was traveling a whole lot facilitating seminars some years ago; when I got back from a three or four week trip which would have taken me for example to Fiji, Vanuatu, Guam, Manila, Hong Kong and then home via Los Angeles; believe me, I’d be extremely tired from the traveling, dealing with the time changes and of course actually facilitating the seminars which I put a whole lot of energy into. However, at the same time as being very tired, I also had an inward feeling of contentment, or as the title of today’s article puts it, I was ‘Tired But Contented’ ….yes I was, and you My Friend can experience the exact same feeling when you work real hard and achieve a particular goal.

Some people, who obviously don’t know any better, incorrectly think, that if only they could do nothing every day and live on the beach soaking up the warm Tropical Sun, they’d be real happy. Well My Friend, that’s okay for a while as we all like to take a break from our work every now and then; however, doing absolutely nothing for long periods of time is very trying and sometimes soul destroying too.

Yes My Friend, if you wish to feel really contented you’re going to have to work real hard achieving your goals. Believe me, there is no such thing as a ‘Free Ride’ in this world. However, when you set ambitious goals and then work extremely hard to accomplish them in a given timeframe, I guarantee you’ll be ‘Tired But Contented’ ….yes you will!





• Think about it!

