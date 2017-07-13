Jesus is the answer to the burdens of life

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”

– Matthew 11:28-30

We all labor and are heavy-laden. Many of us work very hard — particularly mothers, who so often are overburdened with work, both in and out of the home.

At evening when we get home, we are beat. Consequently, we want to just fall in a chair and forget about the world and its problems.

Jesus’ words, “I will give you rest” is an invitation to all people. This is a spiritual invitation to sinners who are burdened with the weight of sin and seek peace of conscience, salvation and the grace of God.

Sin has a way of bearing us down with burdens. It promises much and delivers very little. The promises of sin are seldom kept. Mankind eventually becomes aware of this as it is burdened with guilt and a load which it cannot cast off. Sin always remains a burden.

Then where do we who labor and are heavy-laden find relief? “Come to me,” says Jesus.

He is the answer to the burdens of life. He is the only one who can give us the relief that we seek.

Jesus came to earth to rescue us from the burden of sin. He has the blueprint of life and the way to salvation and life eternal. Our best effort will not rescue us from the pain of sin and the grave. That is why Jesus said, “come to me … and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from me.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ lived a model life when He walked upon this earth. Yet, in innocence, He was humiliated, bruised, broken and eventually sentenced to death in our place. He bore God’s wrath through His suffering and death so that we would not have to. He did it all for us.

Jesus says, “I will give you rest.” We can trust His words because they are from the mouth of God. He created us in love and never stopped loving us. His love for us does not depend upon what we do or even what we believe.

The love of God for us was demonstrated in Jesus’ suffering, death and resurrection. God gives our lives an eternal value and we do not have to prove anything, earn anything, or deserve anything from God. Jesus makes it possible for those who come to Him to experience the freedom and rest of knowing that their lives are in the hands of God.

The risen Christ was, and is, the living proof of how taking the yoke of Christ works out for us.

How it happens in our lives has been worked out for us in Holy Baptism in which we die and rise with Christ.

In baptism we drown sin and death and are brought into the fullness of life with God. The taking of the yoke upon ourselves is accepting what God gives in love and grace. Jesus is the way.

When we rely upon Him and give Him full charge of our lives, we find peace. We come to realize that we can negotiate life’s problems mush easier. We discover that our daily problems become less difficult.

Our relationship with Jesus is one of trust. In Him we find strength and guidance because He has the blueprint of life. He guides us safely on our journey to the Promised Land.

By putting our trust in Jesus and following His direction our lives are put right. Through Him we receive the eternal gift of God’s love. We can deal with the weariness and the heavy burdens that our sinful nature, the world and the devil lay upon us. Yes, when Jesus takes charge of our lives living becomes much easier. Amen.

