The advice given in today’s title is really sound advice, either to you as an individual or to you as a leader of an organization, business or country. Yes indeed, it’s most important to be surrounded by people of like mind, people who are positive in outlook and who buy into your vision of the future.

We’ve all heard the popular phrase, ‘beware of the company you keep’, which is so full of wisdom. There’s another version of this phrase that I heard from a friend some years ago, as she told me that her father told her the following — ‘with whom you run, you become’. There’s nothing worse than to be a really positive individual who has a series of lofty goals for the future, but who is surrounded by totally negative people who are very skeptical, and who jeer at you and laugh out loud when you articulate your dreams and goals to them.

So it’s important for you to choose your friends extremely carefully, making absolutely sure that they are positive people who are on the same mental wavelength as you. These positive, upbeat friends will give you positive feedback and encouragement, which will assist you in becoming and remaining successful across the board.

Likewise in business, just like Richard Branson, chairman of the very successful Virgin Group of Companies, you need to build a competent team of very experienced winners to guide the business to success after success.

Yes, there’s no doubt about it whatsoever, if you wish to be successful either as an individual or as leader of a business or other organization, you need to, as today’s title simply puts it, surround yourself with winners — positive visionaries who are very optimistic about the future and who will therefore assist in keeping you positive and focused on your goals.

• Think about it!

