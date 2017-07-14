Pain is an inborn warning system that tells you loud and clear that something is wrong with some part of the body that needs to be dealt with by a medical professional as soon as possible. Two of my closest relatives, a daughter and grandson, where involved in an automobile accident and as a result were in considerable pain in certain areas of their bodies. This pain assisted the physician to be able to zero in on their medical problems, deal with them and thus ultimately completely heal them of their injuries.

Yes indeed, pain is a divinely built-in warning signal to let you know that something is not right with the human body, thus medical attention needs to be sought immediately. Yes indeed, as today’s title simply puts it, pain must de dealt with. So I’m sure we’re all agreed with the fact that physical pain denotes a malady in the physical body.

But my friend, what about emotional or psychological pain, doesn’t it need to be dealt with too? Of course it does! However, sad to say, whilst most will deal quickly with physical pain, many will leave emotional, mental pain undealt with for far too long. This, believe me, is very dangerous. My friend, in all sincerity, when you are emotionally distraught you need to get some proper attention from a psychiatrist, psychologist or professional counselor who will assist in getting rid of the emotional pain you’re experiencing.

Yes indeed, pain is simply a signal that all is not well, either physically, mentally or emotionally. Please don’t try to deal with your pain alone, but instead visit a professional who is properly trained to be able to adequately take care of it. Yes my friend, as today’s title puts it, pain must be dealt with before it’s too late. So please, deal with yours today.

