Removing the strip on asphalt shingles

Especially during the hurricane season, when high winds cause damage to roofs, owners, builders and building supplies executives are drawn into an argument. It begins when someone picks up a shingle that has been blown from the roof, notices the cellophane strip on the underside and comments, “I see, the strip wasn’t taken off. That’s why the shingle flew off.” Before you can say “roofing cement”, the argument has begun.

Who started this argument in the first place? The reason for the discussion, as noted above, is that after storms, after shingles are blown from roofs during high winds, people notice the shiny strip on the shingle — a strip they think should have been removed to allow the shingle to stick to the one below. But, in fact, the cellophane strip (or in some products a plastic or wax-coated paper strip) found on the bottom of individual asphalt roof shingles and located just over the glue strip that bonds shingles together while in the package, is factory-installed only to prevent the shingles from sticking together while they are still in the bundle, in storage or in transit.

On the other hand, there is a glue strip on top of the asphalt shingle which is intended to create a bond to the shingles nailed atop when the roof is later warmed by sunlight. That is the key to the performance of an asphalt shingle roof. The success with which asphalt shingles bond together as the glue strip is heated by exposure to the sun is a factor in keeping the shingles in place during high winds and preventing wind damage. That is why people are concerned about the removal of the strip. They think it is part of that process, but it is not. The glue strip on top of the shingle, in fact, bonds with the three tabs of the shingle above.

In The Bahamas, exposure to even a few weeks of normal sunlight will cause the glue tabs on the under-side of asphalt roof shingles to soften and adhere to the surface below, protecting the roof against high winds.

Why not still remove it just before nailing?

Certainly, if you want to remove the protective cellophane strip when the shingle is about to be nailed, taking it off might not hurt. But the fact is that it is not aligned with the actual glue tabs or glue strip of the shingle course below. Therefore, removing the cellophane strip will do nothing to speed the adhesion between shingles. It has no effect at all on the performance of the asphalt shingles. In fact, there have been instances when the removal of the strip damaged the underside of the shingles and some manufacturers recommend NOT removing it.

Then leave the strip alone

In answer to the common question then, not normally: according to roofing manufacturers, it is not required to remove the cellophane strip on the back of roof shingles before they are nailed.

In short, the people who make the shingles tell us to leave the plastic or cellophane sealant protection strip in place, explaining that when the shingles are nailed in place the strip on the successive shingle course will no longer be in contact with the adhesive sealant strip on the upper surface of the lower or previous shingle course. We take that as good advice and hope that ends the debate.

