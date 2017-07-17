Island insights: San Salvador

Unlike neighboring islands, San Salvador's greatest assets lie beneath the surface of its waters, offering world-class sports fishing and scuba diving opportunities. However, greater competition and entrepreneurial spirit are needed to energize the local economy and help this island reach its full potential.

Sports fishing

While many Family Islands offer deep-sea fishing opportunities and excursions, San Salvador distinguishes itself through unrivaled wahoo fishing, backed up by exceptional billfish and tuna fishing. Although San Salvador’s fishing industry is not as well-known or commercially developed as those of Family Islands like Bimini or Abaco, San Salvador has long attracted avid sports fishermen throughout The Bahamas and the United States (U.S.) with the promise of secluded waters and wahoo exceeding 100 lbs. As such, San Salvador is ripe with potential for young Bahamian fishermen​ interested in providing charter services for visitors to the island.

However, San Salvador’s fishing industry depends on more than just charter fishing entrepreneurs to reach its full potential. The island currently has only a single commercial marina available to yachters outside of Club Med, despite the quality of San Salvador’s deep-sea fishing, marking a key investment opportunity for those interested in constructing and managing a marina.

Cultural and historical tourism

San Salvador has long been accepted as the site where Christopher Columbus first made landfall in the Americas, yet the island has not capitalized on its unique historical significance. Today, a simple cross marks the reported spot of Columbus’ arrival in the New World, with few resources available to interested visitors or local history buffs. Specialized tours and perhaps a cultural heritage village would complement San Salvador's existing tourism businesses, and provide fresh and worthwhile excursions for those visitors looking for authentic Bahamian experiences beyond the familiar appeal of an all-inclusive resort.

San Salvador is also home to several well-preserved plantations, including The Bahamas’ only preserved records of daily life on a Bahamian plantation, while the Dixon Hill Lighthouse is one of the few remaining manually operated lighthouses still in operation in the world, and one of only three of its kind in The Bahamas. Yet these historical sites remain chronically undeveloped. Greater local buy-in and government commitment to refurbish San Salvador’s historical sites, particularly the site of Columbus’ arrival, could re-brand San Salvador as a historical treasure.

Diving

In addition to its stunning deep-sea fishing potential, San Salvador also boasts world-renowned wall diving within extremely close range of its coast, featuring rare marine wildlife, including a range of shark species highly sought by divers. Resting in its own carbonate platform, San Salvador offers divers an unrivaled wall diving experience that has led to the island being previously ranked within the top three dive spots in the world by publications such as Dive Magazine and Scuba Magazine. And though the island has long attracted divers from across the world through its current dive excursion options, there is always room for expansion, be it through new dive companies or smaller villa accommodations for visitors.

Challenges

San Salvador has a modest yet sustained population of roughly 1,200, with the bulk of the working population employed by either the government or the Club Med Columbus Isle resort. While this dynamic has instilled a degree of job security in the community, some believe that it has hindered competition and growth.

The lack of meaningful competition in most tourism and service industries is arguably one of the greatest impediments to San Salvador’s growth. For decades, the Club Med Columbus Isle resort has dominated San Salvador’s tourism sector, offering guests an attractive all-inclusive package. While Club Med, the island’s largest private employer, has proved an invaluable driver of the local economy in the past, there exist growing concerns that the all-inclusive business model has stifled growth in other branches of the tourism industry.

Aside from Club Med​,​ there exists only a handful of smaller hotels and lodgings, such as the Riding Rock Inn Resort and Marina, which has long served as the only viable marina for yachters. For a bit of context, the island currently only has five accommodations and a mere two restaurants listed on travel site Tripadvisor​,​ despite the fact that the island has experienced steady visitor growth in recent years (with the notable exception of the 2015–2016 season after Hurricane Joaquin) and features an international airport — something that many other Family Islands crave. Excursions and activities beyond those offered at Club Med are similarly limited.

Moving forward

San Salvador currently occupies a unique position amongst developing Family Islands. It has a small but dedicated visitor base that returns to San Salvador largely due to the strength of the island's diving industry and the international brand appeal of Club Med, with clear room for growth. Yet there are critically few small businesses to support the existing number of annual visitors, while the island’s service sector remains underdeveloped. New small, boutique hotels could attract new and returning visitors while also creating demand for new restaurants and excursions.

Islands such as the Exumas have already enjoyed the benefits brought about by regular international airlift, and Cat Island will likely experience a surge in interest from developers and potential visitors, should the government make good on its long overdue promise to upgrade the facilities at New Bight Airport.

• Roderick A. Simms II is a director of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation and chairman of its Family Island division. To respond to this article, email rasii@me.com.