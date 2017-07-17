I was watching the show “Watters’ World” on TV a while back, a show that incidentally I find hilarious, and he was interviewing Fabio who has just become a U.S. citizen and who lives in California. Now during the interview, that covered a whole range of subjects including sanctuary cities, Fabio uttered the phrase that is the title of this article. Fabio said, “It takes courage not to be discouraged.” Yes indeed it does. I mean … I’m quite sure that all of us at one time or another have had some very negative things happen to us in relation to one specific area of our lives. Believe me, this can cause a person to be extremely discouraged. Now when one gets discouraged about any aspect of one’s life, it is indeed very difficult, to put it mildly, to get out of that discouraged state of mind; however, it is essential that we do so, that is, not be discouraged, and as Fabio so correctly stated, it takes courage and a whole lot of it. In a nutshell, if you wish to succeed in the end, in spite of all the discouraging defeats you will experience along the way as you pursue your goals and objectives, you’ve got to be very strong and thus be able to deal effectively with the occasional defeats that we will experience from time to time.

Yes indeed, as I wrote about some time back, life ain’t easy. No it’s not! However, it’s the tough times when we’re inclined to get discouraged, which in the end, provided we don’t quit, mold us into the true winners we are.

Yes my friend, if you really want to be successful, across the board, you’ve got to be a tough cookie to use a well-known, appropriate phrase. Yes indeed, as Fabio put it when he was interviewed on T.V. by Jesse Watters on the program “Watters’ World”, it takes courage not to be discouraged, yes it does. So stay strong — don’t give up and you’ll win big time, believe me.

• Think about it!

