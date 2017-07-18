In the last article I mentioned a quote by Fabio which he mentioned when he was being interviewed by Jesse Watters on the program “Watters’ World” on T.V. Well the title of this article is another quote by Fabio … he said, “Life is reality.” Yes it is, and not one great big holiday as some people seem to treat it. Far too many people seem to think of life, this lifetime we all have on planet earth, as one great big eternal party, but my friend, as Fabio put it, life is reality. It’s for real and it’s something which we should all take really seriously, as it’s supposed to be a real life learning experience whereby we continuously learn invaluable lessons in living which will assist us with our lifelong experience of endeavoring to reach the ultimate goal, which is a state of perfection.

That’s right, life is reality — it’s a, or it’s supposed to be, a schoolhouse in which we daily learn important lessons in living which will contribute in a meaningful way to assisting us in achieving the ultimate goal, which is as stated already, to finally reach a state of perfection.

And yet, from my personal observations, it would appear that far too many people are treating this life, their allotted time on planet earth during this particular incarnation, as if it was one great big party. Now believe me, there’s nothing whatsoever wrong with having a good time every now and then and thus enjoying yourself; but my friend, as Earl Nightingale put it in his famous recording “The Strangest Secret” — all of our joy, our satisfaction will come not from our leisure, but from our work.

Yes my friend, if you thought life is just one great big, continuous party — think again. Today is the day for you to get serious about this thing called life, as Ernest Holmes would put it. Yes indeed, as Fabio put it, life is reality. So today’s the day for you to get real, stop all of the nonsense and start to seriously work toward achieving some really worthwhile goals which will eventually lead you to the promised land.

