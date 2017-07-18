Hearing loss in women, though not as common as hearing loss in men, appears to be on the rise and starting at a much earlier age than in previous generations. Researchers are finding that more and more women in their 20s and 30s are being identified with hearing loss. Additionally, according to studies done on women in the USA, Australia, and Europe, one third of women in their 50s have some degree of hearing loss, while women in their 60s are two-thirds more likely to have hearing loss.

Hearing loss in women, even a mild one, can be devastating, because it not only affects a women’s ability to hear, understand and communicate, it also has a negative effect on her quality of life — for example, her relationships with family and friends, her social life and her job. This often leads to frustration, depression and isolation. Additionally, new research shows links between hearing loss and other more common health conditions like cognition, dementia, falls, anxiety, and an overall reduction in mental and physical health.

Causes of hearing loss affecting women

Age: As with men, women also tend to lose some ability to hear as they age. However, unlike men, who normally tend to have a greater hearing loss in the higher frequencies, women have more hearing loss in the lower frequencies as they age.

Autoimmune inner ear disease: This type of hearing loss happens suddenly and results in a dramatic reduction of hearing in either one or both ears. It may also affect the person’s balance. Immediate medical treatment is needed to help restore as much hearing as possible.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT): New research is now showing that older women who were treated with both estrogen and progestin, show a 10 to 30 percent increase in hearing difficulties compared to women who were not treated with HRT.

Otosclerosis: Otosclerosis is inherited and usually found in persons of Caucasian or Asian ancestry. It is a calcifying of the bones of the middle and inner ear resulting in hearing loss, since sound is now not as easily transmitted through the auditory system. Women are significantly more likely to have this disease than men, with pregnancy creating even more of a risk for them.

Noise: Exposure to any kind of harmful noise can result in acquiring a permanent hearing loss. The noise can be recreational, like listening to your favorite music at extremely loud levels, or it can be work related — working in an environment that exposes you to loud levels of noise. A noise-related hearing loss can happen because the noise is too loud, because you are too close to the noise, or because you have been exposed to the noise for an extended time.

Pain relievers: In a study done by Curhan and colleagues, researchers discovered that women who took over-the-counter pain killers ibuprofen and acetaminophen an average of five to six times a week, showed a 21 to 24 percent risk of increased hearing loss compared to women who did not. Woman who took ibuprofen on an average of two to three times per week, showed a 13 percent increased risk of hearing loss, and women who took acetaminophen two to three times a week showed an 11 percent increased risk of hearing loss, when compared to women who took these pain relievers only once a week or less.

Managing hearing loss

Early detection of hearing loss is important. When hearing loss in a woman is treated, it results in positively impacting other areas and an improved quality of life is often the result. When hearing loss is left untreated, it results in a reduced quality of life and many other common chronic diseases, and various health conditions associated with hearing loss may be aggravated. A hearing loss, even a mild one, often leads to many emotional and psychological issues such as anger, anxiety, depression, isolation, frustration, etc. Hearing loss that is identified and then managed results in an improvement in communication, quality of life and overall general health.

If you are a woman struggling with one or more of the following signs and symptoms of hearing loss, you should have your hearing checked:

• Difficulty following a conversation.

• Straining to hear what is being said.

• Needing things repeated.

• Thinking others are mumbling.

• Turning the TV volume louder.

• Having a ringing or buzzing noise in your ear.

• Family members saying you need your hearing checked.

