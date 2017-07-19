Unfortunately in today’s world at the beginning of the 21st Century, there appears to be far too many people getting high on a regular basis using drugs of some type either Cocaine, Heroin, or just on alcohol, and I contend that this is not good as far too many appear to be getting hooked on drugs both legal and illegal. Yes it’s a problem of monumental proportions, particularly in North America.

Now from my perspective, there’s nothing wrong per se in getting high, as long as it’s a, as the title of today’s article simply puts it, ‘Natural High’. Yes My Friend, I get high day after day, but not with the use of any drugs. I get high on life. That’s right, I get high just writing these radio scripts then rehearsing them for quite a while before going to the studio to record them for distribution to the various radio stations who air the series around the world and writing these articles. Yes My Friend, you can get a wonderful ‘Natural High’ when you achieve something through your own efforts plus a whole lot of hard work.

For example: the student who works real hard for several years and thus finally gets their degree, will I guarantee you have a wonderful high, a feeling of great accomplishment as they receive their degree. Likewise, the person who starts a small business and works non-stop 24/7 to make it into something truly amazing and highly profitable will also experience a ‘Natural High’.

Yes My Friend, please do not even entertain taking drugs of any kind to experience a phony drug induced high. Instead do something really worthwhile with your life, accomplish something extremely difficult to bring to fruition and believe me, you’ll have a ‘Natural High’ with no side effects whatsoever. Yes indeed, ‘Natural Highs’ are the only ones worth having.

• Think about it!

