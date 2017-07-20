Your assignment: the restoration of relations between God and man

As we follow the words of Jesus and subsequently the words of the apostles, it becomes clear that we have been given as a part of our diplomatic assignment, the restoration of relations between God and man. God and sinners reconciled. This is a wonderful assignment, because reconciliations are normally cause for celebration and in this case the Bible actually tells us that there is celebration in heaven every time a sinner (one who is separated from God) is reconciled. In fact, the Bible says that the angels rejoice and heaven rejoices whenever this reconciliation takes place.

We are good news ambassadors with an assignment and mission to reunite mankind to its source. This mandate is clear as evidenced by the words of the scripture in 2 Corinthians 5. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation. Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God. For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”

When we look further at the words of Jesus we see that He backs up the assertion that we are ambassadors because He gave us specific representation assignments. He stated Himself, and through the Apostle Paul, that we have an assignment. He said to His followers, His disciples, His ambassadors, “go into all the world and preach the gospel of the Kingdom of God.” The word gospel means good news, so He designated us as purveyors of good news, but not just any good news, the good news of the Kingdom of God; the good news of reconciliation. The good news of a new birth not based upon physical dynamics. There were many good news options, but He was very specific in saying the good news of the gospel of the Kingdom of God. He expected each of us to act as diplomats communicating this specific message from His government. He clearly stated that He had His own government that superseded the existing power structure of earth. He further stated that those who accepted and submitted to His government would be reconciled to God, and those who chose not to believe would remain separated or un-reconciled.

Looking at it from a diplomatic perspective, when He said to the disciples to go into all the world, it was actually a commissioning ceremony. For the previous three years He had been training them for this powerful assignment. When it was time for Him to depart He called, appointed and anointed (gave credentials to) His followers to represent the King of kings on earth. It is hard for the finite mind to conceive that God would come among men, demonstrate what life was supposed to be like originally, show off the attributes of God in a human body and then assign His specially trained diplomats the mission of communicating this wonderful truth to the world. This is truly an awesome concept, that ordinary men would be selected, chosen to represent the King on earth with a mission of communicating the good news of the gospel of the Kingdom and acting as agents of reconciliation. This may sound crazy, but if you examine the words of Jesus this is exactly what He said and this is exactly what the apostle Paul said.

Each of us has a choice in terms of what we do with His message. I choose to believe and have accepted my role as a good news ambassador, a Kingdom ambassador, a credentialed diplomat. I have accepted my identity and my assignment. This is important because it speaks to understanding your identity. Many Christians I have encountered over the years have no idea who they really are. Jesus commissioned us ambassadors, but we act like refugees.

Now that we have established who you are as a Kingdom citizen your outlook should change, your attitude should change and your behavior should change. Your identity is not a bottom of the barrel, end of the line person who is just content to have the privilege of survival. You are an official emissary who has the full backing of your government and you have a very clear assignment.

This is why Jesus states in the book of Matthew 5:14 — “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lamp stand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” We are legal representatives who illuminate the attributes of our Kingdom, causing men to be drawn to our King and Kingdom. Until we die we are here to represent the Most High. We represent the values, morals and principles of our government (Kingdom) even in environments that do not share the same values.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.