Now D. Paul, with the title of today’s article, you’re really rich, I just know you’re not addressing your remarks to me, because I live in the poorer part of town with a single mother and we have great difficulty just making ends meet each week. Yes I’m poor, real poor, so your title quite definitely does not apply to me and my family.

Now I’m sorry to correct you, but I have to in order to educate you about the truth, the real truth about you. As today’s title simply puts it, you’re really rich — yes you are. You’re rich in unique and special talents that the Creator imbued you with at birth. Yes indeed, you’re just like any other God-created child, got a whole lot of talents, which when discovered and fully developed will take you to anywhere you want to go — to the top of the mountain, the summit of success.

Yes indeed, I don’t care where you were born or where you presently live, you are rich in natural resources, which when you develop to their fullest and work real hard will take you anywhere you want to go. Just because you were born into ghetto-like conditions does not mean that you have to stay there for the rest of your life. You just need to reprogram yourself and start to develop your God-given talents and, believe me, you’ll be extremely rich.

Yes my friend, if you get nothing else into your head today, please understand that as today’s short title correctly puts it, you’re really rich — yes you are, for you have within you the makings of something really special. So get to work, believe in yourself, develop and refine your God-given talents and you will be rich. I guarantee it.





• Think about it!

