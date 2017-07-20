God’s Word has purpose

“As the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish, so that it yields seed for the sower and bread for the eater, so is My word that goes out from My mouth: It will not return to Me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”

– Isaiah 55:10-11





When things do not go our way, particularly when it rains just before we begin an important event, we tend to get angry and complain. But then we cannot do anything about the elements. God gave them to us to replenish the earth.

The rain is really a blessing from God. It is a major component of the water cycle and is responsible for depositing fresh water on the Earth. It provides suitable conditions for many types of ecosystems, as well as irrigation for our crop.

In the above text, the prophet Isaiah uses the elements to explain God’s Word and its purpose. The rain and snow do not come down from the heavens just to make our lives miserable. They have a purpose, which they fulfill.

Scripture tells us that their purpose is to provide for the earth’s vegetation. They have a function from God and they continue to carry out their function.

Like the elements, God gave us the church for a purpose. We are to proclaim the Word of God to the world. We are required to proclaim it, whether they listen to us or not.

Therefore, when we in the church do not see positive results, we should not become discouraged and opt to change the message. We should not neglect the Word of God for the word of man.

God’s Word will accomplish its purpose. It is not up to us to determine whether the gospel is making any inroads into the hearts of man. We are called to stay on course and to continue to share the Word with the people around us.

During the time of Noah, he preached God’s Word for more than 100 years without any positive affect. Notwithstanding this, he remained faithful and stayed on course.

Jesus came into this world on a mission of redemption. He carried out and completed that mission, even though He met up with many obstacles. In the process of carrying out His mission He was ridiculed, harassed, arrested, tried and crucified. Yet He made no detours.

We in the church are called to expand the Kingdom of God here on earth by sharing the gospel. Paul in his instructions to his young protégé, Timothy, told him, “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage — with great patience and careful instruction.” (II Timothy 4:2)

We should not worry about changing hearts. That is not our purpose. The Holy Spirit changes hearts. He calls, gathers and changes the hearts of those who hear the gospel.

Even though we cannot change hearts, we can speak God’s Word. Therefore, we should not become discouraged when we do not see great positive changes taking place in the church. We are called to proclaim the gospel. Like the elements, God’s Word has a purpose and it will fulfill its purpose. The power is in God’s Word.

The rain and the snow which fall from the heavens do what they are designed to do. God’s Word when it goes out does not return void or empty. It accomplishes God’s intention.

We are not alone in doing God’s will. The Spirit of God leads us. Jesus gives us His assurance: “...And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matt. 28:20b) Amen.





• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau