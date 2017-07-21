Don’t talk it — show it!

I watched a young man one day tell his mother over and over again that he loved her. I mean he was really laying it on, completely overdoing it. It was quite obvious that he was trying to get his mother to let him go somewhere on Saturday evening, to a young people’s dance. But I mean, he really overdid it, it seemed totally phony. Finally, this young man’s mother said no to his request and then he became a whole different person, behaving extremely badly and sulking a whole lot. So I deduced that the whole love part was a complete sham, it was phony.

Now here’s a question, how many do this — that is, behave in a phony manner just when they want something from another, and then act in a completely different manner throughout the rest of the day? Really, I mean, how phony can you get? And while we’re at it, big boys do this too, and big girls, that is, talk about how much they love their spouse or significant other just when they want something. My friend, this type of phony behavior is to me most sickening as it’s all talk and no action, as we say.

My friend, as the short title of today’s article simply and succinctly puts it, if you really love someone, don’t talk it — show it. Yes indeed, as Jesus the master teacher so eloquently and yet simply put it when He said, by their actions you will know them. Yes indeed you will.

Quite frankly, from my perspective, if you really love someone, they will not have to ask you how you feel about them or keep telling you how they love you, for by the behavior of you both, it will be quite evident to one and all. Yes indeed, real love shows itself in genuine actions not phony words.

• Think about it!

