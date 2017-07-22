Caribbean culture has conditioned us to believe that life is a struggle, that there are always hurdles, and even people with unwelcoming attitudes who will always make things difficult for us. Our history has been misinterpreted to make us feel as victims, when we are the victors. And our societies have been structured in such a way to make us feel that there will always be the haves and the have-nots, and disadvantage and bad breaks are a part of life.

But all this belongs in the realm of mythology and false beliefs. The true situation is, we were born to be achievers, to manage all challenges, and to succeed at everything we put our minds and strength to. Because everything can always work out in our interest.

This is because of having the winner mentality. With a winner’s outlook, we see the positive in everything, and no matter how gloomy the situation, everything will always work out to our satisfaction. A winner looks beyond the now and sees the intended end results. This attitude roars up the energy and perseverance to move on, amidst all obstacles.

Once we shake off the lethargy and the naysayers, we step up to complete our project. What is meant to discourage gives the drive and determination to overcome and succeed. When others attempt to keep us back, they are unknowingly helping us to move forward. Once we persevere with a deep knowing and confidence, everything will always work out as we intend.

Another tonic which gives us the strength to realize our destiny is good company. With it, our spirits are kept high. We come to see the value of laughter, kindness and humor. And good company puts us, and keeps us, in the frame of mind which urges us on, helps us to look beyond the sea towards the shore, and convinces us that what is for us we will get, and it cannot be taken away.

As a Caribbean saying goes, ‘What is for you, can’t be not for you.’ This shows everything will always work out for us, and can, despite opposition. Good company keeps us psychologically fit, so we are able to cross the many rivers on our way towards our goals. And good company cheers us on, values our efforts, encourages us, and provides the adrenalin that gives us hope to always not look back. A positive, ‘can do’ attitude then sustains us, and we emerge in full blossom. Any initial unpleasantness is converted into benefits.

When we discover that the later, more mature part of our lives is more rewarding than our earlier experiences, we are then convinced that everything can, and will, always work out. Where in a previous situation we played second fiddle, now we are the masters of our destiny.

This is because we gain wisdom from our previous, less mature life, and use it to manage our actions to better effect. We become more reasonable and understanding of each other, more tolerant, and more forgiving. The deficits we incurred earlier are converted into surpluses, and better opportunities replace the apparent initial stalemate in our lives, when we felt we were going nowhere. Situations can change for the better and everything can always work out.

Having a spiritual sensitivity to all things is a factor to everything we engage in working out for us. And we can have it all. A spiritual sensitivity implies a clear knowing things will work out, which goes beyond mere belief. It is having a feeling of being directly connected to our greater selves, having conversations with ourselves, and having these manifested in concrete happenings on our behalf, which make our situation better and dispenses with fear. Everything then works out for us since we have a strong belief it will.

Our spiritual self is connected to a greater essence that creates everything, owns everything, and can do everything. Here, everything unfolds and works out, as we become co-creators of what happens. Whatever we want to happen we can will it to, since our higher selves act to make it so. We therefore act from a place of transcendence to bring anything to fruition, realize our capabilities, and so whatever we want or desire, we can activate the process so that everything works out as we intended it to.

Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree. from Dalhousie University in Canada, an MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and Training, University of Leicester. He is a past Permanent Secretary in Education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



