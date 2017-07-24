“There's always such a rush to judgment. It makes a fair trial hard to get.” – John Grisham





Since the Free National Movement (FNM) won the general election on May 10, 2017, there has seemed to be a frenzied shark-like attack on Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) politicians. It all started before the ink was dry on the election ballots, with specious speculations and unsubstantiated allegations against the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Dion Smith. Shortly thereafter, two PLP politicians – a former Cabinet minister and a former chairman of a major public corporation – were arrested and charged before the courts for extortion and bribery while in office.

Therefore, this week, we would like to Consider this… Are we entering a dark period in our political culture where the rapid rush to judgment of former politicians eclipses reason, justice and civility?





Anger abounds

There is no question about it, very many Bahamians were incensed and infuriated by certain Cabinet ministers and representatives in and supporters of the former Christie administration. There is no need to rehash the reasons for the widespread antagonism that abounded against these leaders and representatives. Suffice it to say that, on Election Day, like a predator preparing to pounce upon its prey, the electorate was determined to punish the outgoing government for all of its shortcomings while in office, real or imagined.

Repugnant invectives, like those that were hurled at Hillary Clinton during the American presidential election campaign, frequently accompanied by chants of “lock her up, lock her up”, propelled many Bahamians to adopt an attitude that all PLP politicians were corrupt and they, too, should all be locked up.





A real rush to judgment

In the case of Dion Smith, shortly after he and many of his colleagues lost their seats, and fully supported by the political directorate, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force descended like birds of prey on the premises of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation's (BAIC) headquarters, armed with machine guns and masks. They were surrounded by the press that had been invited to observe what could aptly be described as a rapid response exercise to a terrorist attack on the capital. Mr. Dion Smith, the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, former member of Parliament and chairman of BAIC, was subsequently detained and arrested by the police.

This police action fueled a flurry of falsehoods in the public domain, especially on social media, about unsubstantiated claims of malfeasance and misfeasance by Mr. Smith and others while in office and of the need to “lock up all PLPs”. This feeding frenzy by a misinformed public continued unabated for days.

As it turned out, Mr. Smith, who was initially accused of stealing BAIC property, was actually reclaiming items that belonged to him and removing them from the corporation’s premises after losing his seat in Parliament. Several weeks later, the police announced that there would be no charges against him because there was no evidence of wrongdoing. This was a classic case of a rush to judgment.

There was no public apology, no announcement of regret, no acknowledgment of a mistake made and no remorse demonstrated by the police force, whose primary purpose and professional mantra is to protect and serve, especially law-abiding citizens. What is worse: there was no regret expressed by those responsible for directing the police to take such drastic action in this rush to judgment.





Deserving your day in court

There is a basic foundation on which the rule of law exists in most modern and civilized societies. It is this: that a person, whether a member of your family or a former member of government, is presumed to be innocent until proven otherwise. It is equally important to appreciate that persons charged before the courts are under no obligation to prove that they are innocent. Rather, it is the state that brings charges and must present a corroborative, cogent and compelling case in order to prove that the accused is guilty of the matters for which he or she has been accused and brought before the court.

This is where it sometimes becomes problematic. There is a clear and present danger for politicians to either encourage the initiation of or directly interfere in an ongoing police investigation. The police should never allow the political directorate to influence who they investigate for alleged crimes and misdemeanors.

When the police can be pressed into service by politicians to investigate, prosecute or politically intimidate their political rivals, the entire society and its institutions are teetering on the brink and developing into the kind of state that we have only heard and read about. It is the kind of place that is not only foreign, but also abhorrent to Bahamian society.

It is noteworthy that former prime minister Hubert Ingraham recently reminded the current administration that: “In a democratic society, the police ought to conduct their investigation in a manner that is appropriate”. By implication, what he was also suggesting was, “free from political interference.”

The most ironic thing about this kind of behavior is that once a society develops this new political culture, it could be used on the same politicians who are accused of such behavior the next time the government changes.

Whether it is five, 10 or 15 years from now, governments will change. It would deeply depreciate and demoralize our democracy if, every time a government changes, witch hunts are conducted on the outgoing government by the one that is incoming. This corrosive conduct must be avoided at all cost.





Allow justice to take its course

So, we are now faced with a situation in which two former politicians are facing trials for extortion and bribery. The arrest and detention of former Cabinet minister Kenred Dorsett and former PHA chairman Frank Smith were clearly choreographed to prevent them from obtaining bail in a timely fashion and to ensure that they were remanded to prison in advance of a bail hearing. This deliberate denial of justice is pernicious and should be called what it is – a blatant abuse of power.

In the fullness of time, these two men will have an opportunity to defend themselves, but it is important for all of us to remember that, like all Bahamian citizens, they, too, deserve to have a fair and impartial hearing.

In the meantime, while we await their day in court, we should assiduously strive to defend their right to a fair hearing and discourage the slanderous and insalubrious sensationalism that has swathed social media.





A new era of incivility unleashed

In the wake of the actions taken by the police against politicians in recent weeks, right-thinking Bahamians from opposite poles of the political divide, have expressed concern about the current political witch hunts which have started. The early days of the Minnis administration have unleashed an era of incivility that is unprecedented in recent Bahamian history, and, if not quickly contained, could result in irreparable damage to our social fabric.

We are a small nation where so many of us are connected and related to each other. It is therefore evermore essential that we treat each other with respect and avoid the natural inclination of rushing to judgment, an action that could have long-lasting ramifications both to those erroneously or hastily charged and to their families.





Vigilance is needed

We should never condone corruption, malfeasance or misfeasance by anyone, especially those in whom we have reposed our trust to govern and administer our national affairs. But, as in most things, it is not so much about what is done, but rather, how it is done.

We must establish an independent institution, outside the police, to whom citizens can turn to expose corruption where it exists in the body politic. We urgently need effective whistle-blower legislation that will protect the rights of those who inform on those engaged in corruption. In addition, we must establish an independent integrity commission to monitor, investigate and prosecute those who are found committing acts unbecoming of persons who hold high office.

Finally, we must all be ever vigilant and aggressively challenge those who would attempt to abuse their authority through intimidation or threats of persecution. Corruption and abuse of power demean, damage and depreciate not only our national fabric and our democratic institutions. We must therefore, nurture the national fabric and jealously protect those democratic institutions, lest they are abandoned to persons who will abuse them for their own selfish purposes and personal agendas, creating a Bahamas we would neither recognize nor want for our children and the generations to come.





• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.





