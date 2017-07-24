Do you know anyone who is constantly asking you to cheer them up as they’re feeling a bit down, or to use another popular expression, they’re under the weather? Well I do, and they always seem to say the same or similar things like, “I don’t feel too good today, can you cheer me up?” or “I had a terrible row with my wife last night and she’s not talking to me today, so I need someone to talk to, to get me back in a good mood before I go to work.”

Well my friend, whilst it’s nice to have someone, a relative or friend to go to, to assist you in getting out of the doldrums so to speak, one thing is for sure, at times when you are down you may be alone, so what are you going to do then? Just mope around, be miserable and a literal pain in the you know what to everyone who comes in contact with you throughout the day, evening and night? I think not. Instead, you’ve got to learn to do as instructed in the title of today’s article. Yes indeed, you’ve got to cheer yourself up. Or as some people put it, you’ve got to learn to psych yourself up. Yes indeed, you must, that is of course if you want to have a busy and indeed enjoyable day.

Yes indeed, we all have to learn to work on ourselves from time to time so that we retain our happy disposition, which will assist us in having a successful and enjoyable day.

Let’s face it, no one likes to have to interact with miserable people throughout the day. So if you’re not feeling too good in the morning, which let’s face it happens to us all from time to time — go to work immediately and psych yourself up. Don’t wait for others to notice how miserable you are, but instead cheer yourself up and you’ll have a great day. I guarantee it!

• Think about it!

