I was watching the program ‘Shark Tank’ on television a little while back and as usual a new entrepreneur was trying to win over some of the sharks to make a deal to promote a novel, new product he was marketing through schools and colleges. Only one shark was willing to go along with his proposal and he wanted a much larger percentage equity in his company than he originally offered. Eventually, he did not take the deal, turned around and walked out of the shark tank empty handed, so to speak. As he was leaving, Mark Cuban said the phrase which is the title of this article, he said, “No deal is better than a bad deal” ….yes it most definitely is.

But then I asked myself the following question, “Why do people take these bad deals?”; “Why do people settle for less than they’re really worth?” As I explored these important questions, I realized that some people are so anxious to get a deal that they settle for just about anything. This is obviously not good, as some people leave themselves wide open to be taken advantage of by unscrupulous people just looking for someone to take advantage of. People allow themselves to be taken advantage of due to a lack of confidence in themselves stemming from low self-esteem.

So, when you go into business for yourself or you’re trying to make a good deal business-wise with someone; for God’s sake don’t sell yourself short. Have faith in yourself and insist on getting what you feel is rightfully yours. Whatever you do, don’t get taken advantage of, for as today’s title puts it, ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’.

• Think about it!

