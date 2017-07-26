I know a whole lot of people who lie at the drop of a hat, so to speak….this is unfortunately true with far too many people …..yes it is! So let me commence today by asking you this simple straight forward question posed in today’s title ‘Is ‘The Truth’ Important?’. You know to a whole lot of people it is not as they’ll do just about anything to make a buck, as the saying goes. These types of people appear to have no conscious whatsoever; actually they’re no better than amateur crooks to put it mildly and could indeed possibly be the Local Drug Dealer. I guess they have no morals whatsoever and thus don’t care what they do to make money, just as long as they make it. In all probability, these kinds of people are in and out of prison as a sort of way of life which they’ve adopted simply because they don’t know any other lifestyle.

Years ago, when I had more time, I used to go into the local penal institution and facilitate seminars on Saturdays for those inmates who were about to be released back into Society again. Hopefully after participating in my seminar the inmates indeed once again were able to answer the simple question posed by the title of this article ‘Is ‘The Truth’ Important?’ with a resounding ‘Yes’.

Yes indeed, if one wishes to be successful across the board, Truth needs to become very relevant in their life. Truth should be at the forefront of their minds at all times for ‘Truth & Honesty’ are important in the life of all would-be achievers; that is of course if one wishes the success you seek continues for a lifetime.

• Think about it!

