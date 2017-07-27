The ideal ambassador is spiritually tuned in and physically aware

To understand the role of an ambassador we must understand how the title came to be. In years past, before there was email, facsimile, airplanes and highways, if one king wanted to communicate with another king he would have to physically travel on horseback or by boat to the other kingdom. If he had to communicate with several other kings he would have to physically travel. This of course meant that when he left he would not have immediate contact with his kingdom, and if there were potential threats he would not know until it was too late. When he left he did not know if he would be king upon his return, so the position of ambassador was created whereby the king would appoint one of his subjects to act on his behalf. He gave him the title of ambassador with “plenipotentiary powers” — meaning he had full authority to act on behalf of the king and communicate or deliver any message the king needed delivered in another kingdom.

Upon arrival in the new kingdom the ambassador would be greeted as “your excellency” when in fact he was not, because the king is the actual “excellency” but the ambassador, being deputized to act on the king’s behalf, was afforded the same courtesies as if the king were present himself. The ambassador’s powers were contingent on him only representing the king’s views or message without input or alteration. If he voiced his own opinion it could disqualify him as an ambassador because his express purpose was to act for the king, delivering his message in the king’s words and not his own. Alterations or adjustments would mean the king’s message would become perverted and could result in major calamity, including war.

Ambassadors are diplomats of the highest rank, formally representing the head of state with plenipotentiary powers (e.g. full authority to represent the government). In modern usage, most ambassadors on foreign postings as head of mission carry the full title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

An ambassador’s role involves several things. First of all, an ambassador represents his government in a foreign land. Secondly, an ambassador is trained to understand and relate to the culture of his assigned country while retaining his own culture. The ability to speak multiple languages is an asset, because the ambassador needs to be able to communicate with and to any number of officials and locals in their environment. This language can include the street language of the assigned country in addition to the official or formal language.

In the Kingdom of God we are all ambassadors in the broad sense, but we are not all equal in our assignment. There are levels of assignment and duties. Our assignment is a dual assignment, both physical and spiritual. We are admonished to focus on spiritual things while existing in the physical environment. Jesus actually stated that those who want to relate to God must do so in spirit because God is spirit. So our role is to communicate with God in the spirit realm and communicate what we receive in the physical realm. The ideal ambassador is spiritually tuned in and physically aware.

Our mission is such that we can be defined as goodwill ambassadors. We are all goodwill and peace ambassadors. We promote peace wherever we go under the instructions of the King. A goodwill ambassador is a person who advocates for a specific cause (e.g. — a country or an organization) on the basis of their notability. Goodwill ambassadors generally deliver goodwill or promote ideals from one entity to another, or to a population.

Ambassadors are first of all diplomats and diplomats come in several varieties depending on their assignment. Here are some of the roles of diplomats — envoys (dispatched for a purpose), attaches (assigned to an ambassador or embassy), high commissioners (intra-kingdom ambassadors), charge d’ affairs (senior diplomat, acting for the ambassador until he arrives for his appointment), and resident minister (assigned to a location for a temporary mission).

So we are essentially diplomats who have been given specific instructions to speak on behalf of our government, prepared and trained to represent our government in a foreign land. We become versed in the language, culture and customs of the land of our assignment without becoming engrossed in our environment to the point of losing our true identity. This is a very important point, because an ambassador loses their effectiveness when they cross the line and become too closely identified with their physical environment. Jesus provided the perfect example in that He could be found with all types of people but He never adopted their behavior or philosophy. He caused others to follow Him and continually stated, “I am not from here!” He also made statements like, “I must be about My Father’s business,” not referring to His earthly father but His heavenly father. He pointed everyone in His local environment to heaven and the Kingdom of God.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.