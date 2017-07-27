I’m quite sure that just about all of my valued readers have, at one time or another, probably when they were young children, gone to a puppet show — possibly a “Punch and Judy Show”. So you are aware of the fact that someone, a human being, was pulling the strings up top of Punch and Judy, the performers, the puppets in the show. So now that we have set the tone, so to speak, for this article, let me ask each one of you the simple question posed by the title of this particular article, are you a puppet on a string? Well are you?

Now some may indeed look a little puzzled by this question, saying understandably, “What do you mean D. Paul, am I a puppet on a string?” Answering in the same breath of course, “I’m not a puppet on a string, I’m a real live human being.” Well my friend, I didn’t mean that question to be taken literally, I meant for it to be taken figuratively.

You see, this is what I really mean, which I’m sure a whole lot of you have figured out by now. Is someone directing your every move in life, or do you actually make your own decisions relative to the major facets of your overall life? Now some will understand immediately exactly what I mean, as they sheepishly say with a stupid grin on their face, “Well my wife’s the boss you know. She holds the purse strings, she runs the family, so in a way I guess you could say she pulls the strings.”

The simple question, of course, is are you personally in control of your life, or does someone direct your every move? Or, as the title of this article puts it, are you a puppet on a string? This is a question that we all need to ask ourselves on the road of life if we wish to reach success city — we need to control our own destiny.

• Think about it!

