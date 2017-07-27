The Lord is the righteous judge

“The owner’s servants came to him and said, ‘Sir, didn’t you sow good seed in your field? Where then did the weeds come from?’ ‘An enemy did this,’ he replied.

“The servants asked him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’ ‘No,’ he answered, ‘because while you are pulling the weeds, you may root up the wheat with them. Let both grow together until the harvest. At that time I will tell the harvesters: First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; then gather the wheat and bring it into my barn.’” – Matthew 13:27-30

We Christians represent the visible church here on earth. Christ is the head of that church. He died for her and claimed her through His sacrificial blood.

However, while we are here on earth, there are many hypocrites in the church who call themselves Christians but are not. Even though this is so, it is not for us to make judgment calls and determine who are, and who are not, Christians. When someone says that he or she is a Christian we have to believe that individual.

Notwithstanding this, if that individual’s public life is contrary to the Christian life we can infer that, that person is not living like a Christian. In such a circumstance, it is incumbent upon us in the Christian church to guide him or her back to the right path.

In the above text Jesus tells a parable about a farmer who planted wheat in his field, but later his servants informed him that someone had planted weed among the wheat. The servants wanted to go out and uproot the weed. However, the farmer discouraged them from doing so. He was concerned that would accidently uproot the wheat also. Newly sprouted wheat and weed look alike.

Jesus, in comparing the wheat and the weed, is referring to Christians and non-Christians in the church. Like the evil person who planted weed in the farmer’s field, the devil has his agents working in the church.

Only God knows who they are. God knows the heart of mankind. Therefore, He alone has the power to judge mankind.

It is not for us to decide. We were not called to be inquisitors. We are called to proclaim the Gospel. “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”

There are many wolves in sheep’s clothing in the church and they will be here until the Lord comes to gather His church. We don’t know them and we cannot find them. That is why the Lord says leave them alone.

Publicly, a person might appear pious and have all the outward traits of a Christian. Yet inwardly, that person can be an gent of the devil. We don’t know that because we cannot see the heart. God knows the heart of man and only He will judge the righteous and the unrighteous.

The Lord will take care of the imposters in His own time. He is the righteous judge and He will expose the devil’s agents in the final judgment. We are to worship alongside them until then.

One day God will send His holy angels to make the separation. Like the farmer who knows the difference between His wheat and the weed, the Lord knows the good and the evil ones.

He will give instructions on how to deal with them. During that day of the great separation, God, who knows the heart of man, will determine the difference. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.