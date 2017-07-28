I guess that the title of today’s article, beware of your “news diet’’ may indeed be a bit puzzling to many, and understandably so. Well let me explain it like this — I had the good fortune over the years to be associated with and learn from many great teachers, authors and specialists in their field. One of these mentors was Dr. Denis Waitley, author of many bestselling books and world-renowned authority on winning and high performance. Among his bestselling books were “The Psychology of Winning”, “The Winner’s Edge” and “Being Your Best” to name a few.

In his first book ‘The Psychology of Winning’ he obviously spoke a whole lot about developing a positive mental attitude (PMA) as W. Clement Stone would refer to it. Now in order to maintain a positive, a winning attitude, we have to be extremely conscious of our environment, the people we mix with and what we watch on T.V. and listen to on radio to make sure we’re getting a mental diet of positivity as opposed to negativity.

Dr. Waitley emphasized that the news is basically a long list of what went wrong in the world during the last 24-hour news cycle. He further emphasized that by listening to all of that negativity. It can indeed have a detrimental, a negative effect on our individual thinking thus tending to get us to focus too much on what is wrong in the world. So he warned everyone who watched the news to as the title of today’s article puts it, beware of your “news diet”.

Yes my friend, to win in life you need to have and maintain a positive attitude as much as possible. So please limit yourself to the amount of negativity you subject yourself to on a daily basis. Don’t keep on listening to a long list of what’s wrong with the world as this can and indeed will eventually drag you down mentally and will not help you to be a winner.

• Think about it!

