It’s happening in Venezuela; at least we can all agree

In response to the Venezuelan ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Raúl LiCausi, I’m thrilled at the notion that the ambassador saw fit to respond to my submission on the state of his country. To me, and several other observers, we claimed it to be a failing state at worst and extremely challenged at best!

Quite rightly, the ambassador did suggest I take a visit to Venezuela in order to assess the situation for myself. Of course, I would love a chance to interview the ambassador and President Maduro. I will state here in the space where this exchange first started, yes, I will go to Venezuela, but only if the kind ambassador accompanies me from New Providence, Bahamas, on route to Venezuela and, of course, at his expense and under his security detail and diplomatic coverage.

In light of that, I also want to publically state that I am not a part of the corporate-media elite, working for them or carrying the water for any particular large media establishment. I don’t think the Caribbean News Now is a part of that global elitist media machine either, but oftentimes the publisher causes me to wonder? (In jest.)

However, I do in fact follow the news. And unless the amount of people being filmed protesting in the streets in Venezuela, which sources close to me have confirmed, along with what is being portrayed in most of the media, are either extras on a large movie set at the very least or carefully created holograms at the very best, then I would assume that no one is making anything up with regard to the unrest and incivility taking place in Venezuela.

Now that is not to say that everything in the media is spot on correct or unexaggerated. I am one that believes that most, if not all of the established media add a bit of flavoring to the story. Which in itself does not make the stories any less true, but for example stating that “A rioter died after an exchange of gunfire with persons suspected to be peace officers.” is the same, but with a little more hot-sauce and relish to it, when it is said in the manner that “The police shot murdered a civilian in cold blood in a hail of gunfire in the middle of a busy street with innocent bystanders.” You see the difference?

You see, kind sir, mature observers don’t pick one story out of a particular crop of stories, neither do we take one incident and decide that it makes up the entire situation. We take a compilation of the issues, factors, reports and commentary from all sides and make comment along those lines. This is something of which I hoped I accomplished, but apparently not to the satisfaction of some. But I can take the criticism in the manner in which it was directed, but I do myself heap criticisms and critique as we should all be free to do.

Also, I said in my article that I wished for this not to turn into a rave against the Maduro regime, or a polemic against social democracy. This is something the ambassador weaved into his letter when he stated that, as a result of the Bolivarian model, Venezuela was able to have “…reduced unemployment in 62.5 percent between 1999 and 2015 to 6 percent...”

Which is fine and one that the figures for Venezuela cannot deny when you examine the numbers, in fact in a very oil resource rich country with revenues as a result of such, one should have suspected that spill-over effects did in fact take place. Resource spill-over need not take place at all as we have seen in other jurisdictions, but I am happy that one can verify that it did in fact take place in Venezuela.

However, this is a part of a problem that I am glad he has triggered me to make comment on, as my initial submission did not allow me the scope, focus or space to do such; and that is that resource-rich countries, whether capitalist, communist, socialist or dictatorial need not succeed and show growth at any time under the strictest ideological models.

In fact, the evidence to suggest that any one economic model provided growth, decreases inequality or provides strong social safety nets all-in-one along with long-term stability is not there for any particular ideology to claim superiority under those factors.

Every stable economic model, from the United States to Europe, all have a mix and employ mixes or variations from time to time and what I alluded to in my initial submission in that: “[President/deceased] Chavez, a strong but also very intelligent and competent man by most standards…” and “Of course, [President] Maduro is not aware of the real world we live in. He probably is not even aware of the century we are living in, let alone with people around him and his inexplicably hypocritical stance with regard to funding the social experiment in Venezuela, tied to oil revenues.”

Do you see where I’m going with this? Do you see what I did there? In a nutshell: former President Chavez seemed to have a firm grasp on what it took to govern, build relationships, had a grasp on the real world around him regionally and who the power was and the power behind that power, and something he used to keep Venezuela stable and together over a period of successes.

It all depends on focus on objectives and how does one achieve objectives based on the society and socio-demographics they are presented with. Flexibility is key here.

It is clear that Venezuela has challenges. I feel for the people of Venezuela who are being affected by the winds of change and are seemingly having problems managing that change. Change happens all over, and often times it comes hard like the Arab Spring and sometimes it comes soft like what we had with the Canadian and American elections.

How can CARICOM help in this regard? This is something we should all be willing to participate in. Words on a screen or paper only go so far, but how do we help to make tangible steps towards a solution for all parties. Not because of any one person, economic model or cult of personality, because it is the right, decent and loving thing to do for human beings regardless of the race, creed or color.

• Youri Aramin Kemp was the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate for Garden Hills and the party’s spokesperson for finance and the economy.



