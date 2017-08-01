Occupational hearing loss, or hearing loss caused as a result of working in a noisy environment, is one of the most common work-related illnesses in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies show that those who work doing manual labor are more at risk for hearing loss than persons who work in an office environment. Although a noise-related hearing loss can happen suddenly — for instance, when exposed to gunshot at close range, in most cases, occupational hearing loss happens gradually. So much so, that a person may not even realize they are having a hearing problem until their hearing loss reaches a critical state.

The ear is a very delicate system divided into three sections — outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear. Each section plays a vital role in how precisely we hear sounds. Damage to any portion of the ear structure can result in hearing loss. When we expose ourselves to loud noises and music, damage occurs to the tiny hair cells of the inner ear. This damage is usually permanent and cannot be medically corrected, however, hearing aids or other hearing technology may greatly improve the person’s ability to hear and communicate.

What level of noise is too loud?

Exposure to noises greater than 80 decibels (dB) puts our ears at risk for damage and permanent hearing loss. In some cases, as stated earlier, just one exposure to an impact noise, like a gunshot or fireworks, can result in immediate damage and sudden permanent hearing loss. In other cases, exposure to continuously loud noises over a period of time, results in damage to the auditory system that also causes a permanent hearing loss.

Jobs that may cause hearing loss

Outlined below are some of the occupations in which workers are exposed to loud noises that may result in damage to their hearing and permanent hearing loss. Continued exposure to these types of noises overtime will result in a permanent hearing loss, unless adequate noise protection is worn.

• Ambulance drivers: At 120 to 130dB, the siren of an ambulance is loud enough to cause ear pain and damage hearing.

• Airline workers: At 110 to 140dB, the roar of a jet engine at take-off is loud enough to rupture the eardrum and damage hearing.

• Bouncers and bartenders: May be exposed to loud noises and music up to 120dB that can damage hearing.

• Carpenters: 110 to 140dB of continuous noise exposure from drills, hammers, electric saws, and nail guns is a recipe for permanent hearing loss.

• Construction workers: Exposure of 85 to 100dB of continuous noises from jackhammers and other power tools can result in permanent hearing loss.

Dentists: At 115dB, the daily, ongoing exposure to the high-speed turbine drill, puts the dentist at risk for permanent hearing loss.

• Farmers: Up to 140dB of noise exposure from both heavy machinery and the noises of animals (pigs squeal at 130dB) can result in permanent hearing loss.

• Garbage truck workers: Daily exposure of 85 to 110dB of grinding truck noises as the garbage is made more compact can result in permanent hearing loss.

Heavy equipment operator: 80 to 120dB of ongoing loud noise exposure can result in permanent hearing loss.

• Lawncare workers: 85 to 120dB of noise exposure to power mowers and chainsaws will result in damage to the auditory system and permanent hearing loss.

• Musicians and rock concerts: Exposure of up to 140dB, especially during concerts, can result in permanent hearing loss. Standing next to speakers also puts you at risk for damage to hearing. Just 15 minutes of exposure to the loud music coming from speakers at a concert can result in damage to the auditory system. Those in churches who sit near speakers with loud music blaring from them are also at risk of damage to their hearing.

If you work in an environment where you must shout above the noise around you to be heard, then you are being exposed to damaging levels of noise that can result in you having a permanent hearing loss.

Protect your hearing

Protect your hearing whenever you are exposed to loud noises, even if you will only be exposed one time. Wear noise protectors or earmuffs whenever you are working around loud noises. Special custom-made noise protectors or musician’s plugs can also be designed specifically for your ears. Most professional musicians wear musician’s plug which protect their hearing by compressing damaging background noises while allowing them to hear their music at normal levels.

Employers of persons who work around damaging noises must also play a part in ensuring workers’ hearing is being protected. Each employee should have an initial hearing screening at the time of hire to get a baseline of their hearing. They should then be provided with some form of noise protection — earplugs or earmuffs, to wear when exposed to harmful noises. Guidelines for maximum daily length of exposure time to noise can also be obtained to ensure employees are not overexposed to the noises. A hearing screen should then become a standard part of the annual medical check-up for persons who work in noisy occupations so that any changes in hearing can be quickly identified and managed.

• For further information on any hearing-related disorder, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth, doctor of audiology, in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive at 356-2276 or 677-6627 or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.