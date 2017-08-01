I believe that the three words in the title of today’s article are all extremely important for anyone, or for that matter for any country which wishes to have its people live a contented, happy, satisfying and successful life and they are peace, prosperity and progress. So let’s take each of these three words beginning with the letter “P” and examine them.

The first is peace which is so very important I know in my life, and I believe should be important in everyone’s life. So how do we attain this peace? Well number one — I believe we need to know and fully understand whom we are, a child of God filled to capacity with unique and special talents. Once we know and fully understand this truth about ourself, we should possess high self-esteem, and thus love and respect ourself. So that’s of primary importance. Number two — we need to have a definite purpose in life or ministry, as I referred to it in the last article; and number three, we need to spend periods of time each and every day in quiet meditation. This will assist us in maintaining a peaceful disposition.

The second word is prosperity. How do you become prosperous? Well firstly we need to pursue a career that we really like. As the composer, musician, producer David Foster put it, when you do what you love to do you will succeed and be prosperous. Secondly you need to be thrifty with the money you earn. Don’t keep on spending all that you make. Always, always put something in a savings account and look into the possibility of investing some of your hard-earned money so that it can multiply.

The third word of course is progress. Now I honestly believe, that once you are at peace with yourself and have become reasonably prosperous, as long as you continue to work real hard you will of course continue to progress in life. It’s also vitally important for you to always and at all times have a series of worthwhile goals which you are aggressively pursuing in order to continue to progress in life.

