Now I guess, that when some people read the title of today’s article ‘Don’t Leave Your Gifts Unused’ they may be a bit puzzled saying to themselves or perhaps another “All the gifts I get at Christmas or on my birthday I always use right away”. Well My Friend, you should know by now, that I’m dealing here today on a much deeper level. I’m not referring to any earthly, material gifts you may have been given on special occasions, but I’m referring to about something much more important and that is your Heavenly Gifts, for want of a better word, which you were given, free of charge by your Creator at birth.

That’s right, I’m talking about the Unique, Very Special Talents which were given to you at birth by The Creator, which once discovered, developed and refined over time can take you anywhere you want to go in life ….literally! It’s very sad to observe a whole lot of people who have these special gifts, these unique talents but which are lying dormant and just not being used.

Now why is this do you think, why is it that a whole lot of people worldwide are just not using their God-given gifts, their talents to assist them in reaching The Promised Land? The answer is quite simple. They have not been made aware of them and if you literally don’t know what you’ve got; well then, obviously you don’t use it. That to me is a tragedy of monumental proportions and needs to be rectified A.S.A.P.

So today’s article is a very important message to all Parents, Guardians and Teachers. It’s your job to make the Children in your temporary care fully aware of how talented they really are, and then to assist them in developing, refining and using their gifts, their God-given talents in the service of Humanity. Yes indeed, please make sure that the young people in your care are fully aware of and use their God-given gifts, their talents.

