Our politics remains too juvenile

Every day I see signs of our political immaturity, and it is disturbing. We seem really clueless at times about the basic tenets of democracy. Well, I for one have no intention of giving comfort to such. It is in the national interest of The Bahamas for all who were in politics, who are in politics and who would like to be in politics, to grow up. This growing up requires a genuine display of at least three things.

First, growing up means displaying the ability to properly cope with dissent. The nature of democracy is to admit to the existence of competing or opposing views between parties and within parties. It is absolutely stupid for the man or woman who puts himself or herself forward for leader to be angry that someone else might do the same. How is it ok for me to think that I am good enough to lead, but think it is odd for someone else to believe that they can lead? Absolute nonsense. How sensible might it be for me to think that I should be persistent in my effort to become leader, but think that someone else who exercises the same persistence in seeking to become leader is ridiculous? What glorious absurdity of ignominy could lead me to think that way? It is asinine to hold a colleague as a traitor who exercises the beauty of contest in a contest-demanding system like democracy, and to go on seeking to shun such a soul because they have contested! Lord help us from this base foolishness that makes us look like less than a banana republic, but rather, a plantain plantation. Unless you are God; perfect in every way; expect dissent; it is part and parcel of a world filled with diverse people and thoughts. In fact, even God expects dissent and allows for it.

Second, growing up means not seeing enemies in your critics. What is it that makes you, a mere man, politician above examination and criticism? How can any man or woman on this planet, subject as we are to error and failure, find detestable the fact that someone would dare call into question their thoughts, words or deeds? Really! And what does it matter that such criticism comes from your friends or foe? Ought a friend to leave you to flail or flounder? Really! Would such a person still be a friend? “As iron sharpens iron, so a man sharpens the countenance of his friend,” says the Book of Wisdom. When a so-called leader regards his or her critics as an enemy simply because of their criticism, they show a level of maturity akin to that of a school-aged child. In this 21st century Bahamas, we need leaders who welcome criticism, acknowledging that it hurts, but assessing it for whether or not there is truth to be found in the same. At the very least, a leader has to know that hating your critic or making him or her out to be your enemy will do nothing to stop their criticism, and may in fact only escalate it.

Third, growing up means admitting that you need help. It is the fool who believes that he or she alone has all the answers. We all need help. There are no self-made men or women. Such a thought is an absurdity. Whether parents, guardians, family, friends, neighbours or stranger, we all have come to achieve what we have with the help of others. Rising to power does not immunize anyone from the need for help; in fact, it makes such a soul more in need of that help. There are no experts in national leadership, and all who have come to it are merely “practicing” the craft; doing more or less well depending upon their personal faculties, team competence and available resources. It is the wise leader who surrounds himself or herself with as many capable helpers as possible. That man who pretends he needs no one will surely fail in front of everyone.

Our task in The Bahamas is weighty. It truly requires a noble effort on our part. If we are mature, we will work together to get it done. If we are not, we will not. National development is not a game; and it is not an ego trip. It is a serious business, the success or failure of which will have enormous consequences for us all. It is a complex task that requires considerable mental and intellectual application, which no one person or small group of persons has. Good sense, innovation and helpfulness are not partisan devices; they can emerge from souls of any political persuasion. It is the mature political leader who recognizes this, and attempts to harness it for the common good. Sycophantic followers might be beautiful for the stroking of the ego, but they are ugly for the leading of the people. It is time to grow up and get to work in the most masterful way. The election is over; the winners and losers of seats are settled; there is now only the nation, its citizens and its cause. Let’s grow up, put our shoulders to the plough and get to work! Enough already!

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.