Work together for the common good

“I will lead the blind by ways they have not known, along unfamiliar paths I will guide them; I will turn the darkness into light before them and make the rough places smooth. These are the things I will do; I will not forsake them.” — Isaiah 42:16

Tune into any of the television networks or go online at anytime, and a headline or breaking news story will tell you of crisis, political turmoil and dissatisfaction — and one way or the other the blame is placed on leadership.

We have just come shy of three months of sweeping changes in the political landscape of our country, and already the cry is ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda leadership’. Indeed, these are perilous times of which Jesus told us would come as a result of end times. On August 21, a total solar eclipse will occur across the United States of America. It will be the first time since 1918 that a solar eclipse has crossed the country from coast-to-coast.

Wow, God willing, I want to experience this!

When it comes to leadership, there will always be opposition. The question was asked about Jesus: “What evil hath he done?” None really, we just want to see him crucified. And this is what leadership is all about. You will never, ever satisfy everyone, so why groan, whine and sigh?

Sometime ago, I was given a copy of “Singapore’s Four Principles of Governance” by Lee Hsien Loong. It is an edited extract of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long’s address to the Commonwealth Association of Public Administration and Management Biennial Conference in Singapore, October 24, 2004. As the late P. Anthony White said, “for what it’s worth”, I share it with you:

According to the Singaporean PM, successful governance must have at its core a set of principles or values that are enduring and relevant to the people living in that society. Strategies and tactics may change, but principles are anchors that give governments a firm footing even in uncertain or turbulent times.

Key leadership: “In Singapore’s case, we have, over time, evolved our own principles of governance, which include both universal and unique elements. One way they can be expressed is as four principles, which summarize our experience and values.

“First, we believe that leadership is key. We are a small country. If other countries are like big oil tankers, Singapore is only a speedboat. We are more vulnerable at sea, but also more agile and better able to avoid hazards. We therefore must have able leaders to steer our speedboat. Whether in the political arena or in public administration, we need leaders who can articulate a compelling vision that will inspire Singaporeans and mobilize them to achieve their best for the country. We need leaders who will do what is right, and not necessarily what is popular. They must have the moral courage and integrity to acknowledge and correct past mistakes, and recognize when an existing policy has outlived its usefulness and must be discarded or changed. This is why we have done our utmost to ensure that our public sector continues to attract its fair share of the nation’s talent. This imperative drives our systems of recruitment, career development and remuneration.”

Anticipating change: “Another universal principle is to anticipate change and stay relevant. Given the pace and scale of change facing all countries, no public service can afford to be passive and reactive, following established rules and administering existing systems. We need to be open to new ideas, and to keep questioning old assumptions, and never be trapped in the past. This is easier said than done.

“In Singapore, we recently carried out an exercise to rethink the role of our civil service. We reached a few conclusions. The civil service should take more risks, instead of always sticking to the tried and tested. It needs to be more familiar with businesses and markets, and be a facilitator instead of just a regulator of business. And it needs to function in a more networked fashion, to cope with new issues that are complex and multifaceted.”

Rewarding work: “The third principle is reward for work and work for reward. This principle reflects Singapore’s political values. It has evolved overtime and has become a basic part of the outlook of our people. Singaporeans understand that no one owes us a living, and given our set of circumstances — small, without natural resources and highly dependent on the outside world — we can earn a living and safeguard our future only through our efforts and wits.

“While self-reliance is a fundamental and unchanging spirit amongst our people, its actual implementation has to be continually calibrated and fine-tuned. If we depend entirely on individual responsibility and leave the weaker members of society to fend for themselves, we undermine the bonds that hold our society together. But if we provide too generous a safety net, it will eventually sap the self-motivation of the population and the country will stagnate. Every government has to strike this balance, which will vary from country to country. But in Singapore, the concept of working for reward, and rewarding those who work is deeply ingrained amongst workers and employers.”

Opportunities for stakeholders: “The fourth principle of governance is to create a stake for everyone, opportunities for all. The end goal of any governance system is not institutional strength, or even economic wellbeing, but nation building. It is about creating an inclusive society where citizens not only enjoy economic wealth, but feel a sense of ownership and belonging.

“Our goal is to make Singapore a land of opportunity, a home we love, a community we belong to, and a country we are proud to call our own. This requires careful balancing among competing forces. We need to promote a sense of collective responsibility in an age of individual empowerment. We need to build emotional stakes in our society even as globetrotting is an everyday occurrence. And we need to preserve our core values as a nation amid a sea of competing ideas and influences.

“Principles are empty words unless public officers believe in them, share them across agencies, and translate them into policies and practices. It is less important that public officers are able to recite the principles forward and backward, than that they intuitively understand and apply them in the course of their daily work.

“Principles are also not panacea for all issues of governance. Ours reflect Singapore’s unique history and circumstances. They have served us well but we also have had our share of mistakes and misses. We have to continue to seek answers to difficult issues, like all other countries. But these principles have helped by creating a common basis from which we can tackle and solve the main difficult issues that arise in governing a country.”

The beauty of God’s word is the power of relevancy — as it was then, is now and evermore shall be. Since by creation we were made male and female, and shaped in iniquity, it holds true that there will be errors and flaws in our lives, but we overcome and excel by the power of God’s word. I believe in my heart that Bahamians are a unique and blessed group of people.

The time has come for us when we must not be divided by political dogmas and on our way to becoming a hate state, but work together, all of us for the common good of country, knowing that we only are doing this for the good of generations yet unborn.

