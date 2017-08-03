Recently I watched a very interesting and quite frightening feature on the program 20/20 on ABC Television titled “Digital Dependency” which was all about young people and some not so young people who were hooked on digital games on their computers and cell phones. One of the people who contributed to the program was Kevin Roberts, author of the book by the same name as this article cyber junkie, that incidentally has the following subtitle escape the gaming and Internet trap.

This addiction to computers, tablets and I-phones is very real, believe me I’ve witnessed it first hand and indeed wrote an article dealing with this self-same subject a short while ago titled technology addiction.

I mean when you go into a doctor’s waiting room today, instead of the pleasant interaction one used to have with the other patients, no one says a word, they just sit there with their cell phone in their hand and never look upward or endeavor to speak to anyone. These people are what Kevin Roberts referred to, and it is a really serious problem that needs to be dealt with.

I have personally seen people in their homes who don’t speak to each other as they’re constantly, and I do mean constantly on their cell phones … I mean it never leaves their hand. Why it’s as if it’s a permanent attachment to their hand that they were born with.

Now the thing is here today, we’re not joking about this cyber addiction, as it’s becoming a very serious problem. Parents, you should not allow your children to spend too much time on their computer, I-pad or cell phone, for it can indeed become a serious addiction which according to the experts, causes damage to the brain.

• Think about it!

