God comes first

“The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then, in his joy, went and sold all he had and bought that field.

“Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”

— Matthew 13: 44–46

It is amazing how a simple incident can take our lives in a totally different direction. A telephone call changed my life’s plans and sent me in a different direction.

I had planned to retire at age 55, take my pension, the lump sum payment due me, and return to Abaco. There I would live out the rest of my life in comfort. My life was all planned out. I had it worked out.

However, that was not to be. Eight years before I was to take advantage of early retirement, I received a telephone call that posed a question: “Sam, what are you going to do?”

That question was a follow-up to a letter I received from one of our seminaries. I tried to dance around the answer, because I already had my life planned. The answer I gave changed my life forever. The new plan for my life was much better than my plan.

In the above text, Jesus posed a question to the people: “What is the kingdom of heaven like unto?” Then he used parables to answer his own questions.

The first parable deals with a man who found a treasure hidden in a field. This story is not unlike what happened in Palestine during Jesus’ time. Many a time poor farmers may have, in fact, found treasures buried in fields. The person who placed it there might have done so to hide it from those who were chasing him.

The owner of that treasure m have died before getting around to reclaiming it. Consequently the poor farmer found it. He was so overjoyed, he went out and sold all of his possessions, everything that he owned, so that he could buy that field.

Is Jesus really talking about fields and treasures? That story was good to get those people’s attention. He was really talking about the kingdom of heaven. He wanted to give them a comparison of what it is like to find the treasure of God.

The treasure in the field was hidden. It was not very easy to find. The treasure that Jesus speaks about is even more precious than all the treasures in this whole world. The field where this treasure is located is the gospel of Jesus. He is a treasure. We are poor, sinful beings who need this treasure.

Jesus can give us more peace and joy than any treasure that we can locate on the face of this earth. When we have Jesus in our lives, we have riches beyond comparison. The treasure of Jesus is a treasure that we can take with us when we leave this world. The riches of this world are good only for living in this world

Therefore, we need Jesus. It is unfortunate that humans do so much for earthly treasures that cannot go beyond the grave. The treasure found in Jesus is much more precious than our earthly treasures.

The second parable is similar to the first; however, this time a merchant finds a pearl. This merchant finds a most beautiful pearl. What does he do? He goes out and disposes of all of his wealth just to get this pearl.

When you find the pearl of God, what are you prepared to do for it? Jesus is saying here that you should be prepared to give up everything for the kingdom of heaven. Nothing in this world should keep you from the kingdom — not money, not family, not friends, not work, nothing. God comes first.

St. Paul in Romans 8:36-39, tells us about this treasure. “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depths, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Only we can separate ourselves from God. Amen.

