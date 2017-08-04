The human mind is the world’s greatest, creative center. The potential for greatness lies within each and every human mind. It is within the human mind that dreams of great things to come are hatched and then the method of obtaining one’s dreams are brought to fruition to assist the person step by step in achieving one’s dreams.

Of course just like the human body, the human mind needs to be nurtured and fully developed if it is to grow and expand in knowledge and wisdom thus assisting its owner to fly as high as they want. To me, the sad thing to observe is that there are far too many young people who have as the title of today’s article puts it, underdeveloped minds, simply because they are not exposed to the right kinds of knowledge, arts and music which will assist in the development and refinement of their minds.

Yes indeed, just like the human body, the human mind needs to be nurtured and fed with positive, uplifting, nourishing thoughts, concepts and ideas. In other words, young people need to be exposed to uplifting ideas, thoughts, literature, art and music. Alas this is not happening with far too many young people throughout our world. On the contrary they are not being developed at all as they are starved of the very exposure that could develop their young minds into something truly magnificent. Through the Internet and all of the means of mass communication available today at the beginning of the 21st Century, far too many are having their young, fertile mind poisoned by a whole lot of mental garbage.

Yes my friend, if you’re a parent or guardian, you need to pay attention to, not only nurturing their body by feeding it properly with nutritious food, but you also need to concentrate on feeding their young, fertile minds with the right, uplifting thoughts, concepts and ideas. Be careful not to allow them to be exposed to mental garbage and filth. Instead, expose them to uplifting ideas and principles and they will thrive, succeed and prosper.

• Think about it!

