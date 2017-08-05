Whatever we want has already happened

We have not yet realized it. Neither are we conscious of it. But we need to know that everything we have always wanted, want now, or in the future, has already happened. Already come to pass. Whatever we want, we can give birth to it. Cause it to unfold. To believe that we want something to happen, is to make it happen, because beliefs become facts. They practically manifest our thoughts.

And thoughts are real, objective things. Messages informing us that something is in the works for us, pushing us to take action to give it form and substance. So whatever we want is already here. Present. But we have to give it life. The ball is in our court.

Poets, musicians, writers and artists have always said that ideas come to them about what their next piece of work is. They do not sit and think, and then put things together. They are inspired. Have an inspiration to get up and get to work at something already prepared for them, which has already happened. They then bring what has happened into existence on their own strength using their spiritual energy.

What we want is here, not there. But we have to do our part to bring it forward. At times it takes a little while, because we are not on board with it. Think it’s too good to be true. But when we become the process to bring it forward, then it simply happens. We bring it into being.

To accomplish this, we have to believe in ourselves and in our capacity to engineer what we want to happen to manifest what has already happened. Self-belief is our ability to believe strongly in ourselves and use our assets to propel our objectives on the course we have charted to see ourselves through.

We then develop the consciousness and recognize that what has already happened is what we wanted, and we now have to seize the moment and claim it for ourselves. Since it is what we divined to serve our greater purpose.

With self-belief comes self-awareness and an independent spirit, along with psychic liberation and a reverence for our handiwork. And with this comes a sense of peace and calm, enabling us to see more clearly what lies ahead.

With all this comes our ability to trust ourselves and our judgment. We must trust ourselves to know that whatever we want has already happened. Doubt removes what is real further away from us. To benefit from what is involves active trust in its possibilities. Trust means jettisoning from our minds social myths about what is, and using our own intuition to interpret and validate what we know to be true.

We must rise above the incomplete knowledge of the culture to accommodate what we internally know to be the case. We need to learn to trust how we feel, and doing this uncovers what has always been.

When we trust ourselves and are convinced that whatever we want has already happened, we then prepare ourselves to receive it with joy. Our faith activates us to be sure of the things we hope for, and be certain that what we cannot now see has already happened and is here.

Whatever we want becomes ours, since we are meant to have whatever we desire. We have power over everything we interact with and the will to make things happen for us. Self-trust is the magic that pulls towards us what was always ours, and what has already happened for us.

Calling into being spiritually what has already happened for us brings it to fruition. We are then able to claim it. When something is called into being, it comes into our possession from that place it patiently awaited its moment to deliver itself. We call something into being because we psychologically require it, and for the difference it makes to our lives. Kind forces made it available to us, because they are protective, understanding and know of our need for it.

For example, before we retire in the evening, we offer prayers for the protection of our family. We believe we will receive it. Trust ourselves it will come. And also participate in our protection. Before we write articles, we ask a higher force, assertively, for wisdom and its intervention in the process too. And we believe our call will be answered positively.

Because we call this assistance into being, we experience it, and our situation changes, proving whatever we want has already happened.

As strange as it may seem, when we suspend thinking, it becomes clearer to us that whatever we want has already happened. When we dispense with thinking, all the narratives of the culture which are limiting disappear. Our mind is renewed, and we open to knowledge and opportunities we could not previously ascertain. Real knowledge and possibilities. It is then we become aware that whatever we want has already happened, waiting to be retrieved and utilized.

Thinking clogs our ability to see real things. When we dispense with it, things happen more quickly. Our natural self emerges, and we are exposed to a new kind of world where nothing is impossible. Where we co-create whatever happens. And we become more aware of our enhanced spiritual vision.

It is through these dynamics that we become aware that whatever we want has already happened. And the onus is on us to possess what is ours. Any request should now be converted into an active calling into being, or summoning what has already happened, since we co-created it.

Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree. from Dalhousie University in Canada, an MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and Training, University of Leicester. He is a past Permanent Secretary in Education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



