I guess that some people may be a bit puzzled by the title of this particular article, change is from the inside out, saying perhaps, “What exactly do you mean by that D. Paul?” Well, what I mean is this. I guess we’ve all watched these so-called makeover shows on T.V. where they take, usually, a female who looks out of shape and not too attractive, and then do a so-called makeover on this person by getting them some nice, new clothes, giving them a new hairstyle and new makeup. Now let’s face it, after the exterior makeup, has the person really changed other than from an exterior perspective? I guess the honest answer to that question is no.

In other words, if the person was inclined to be a rather negative person before the so-called makeover, they’ll still be negative after the makeover. Oh sure, they’ll smile for the T.V. camera and say they feel great — however, take all of the new clothes off and the makeup, and that person will still be the same miserable person they were before the so-called makeover.

And so we get to the important message for this particular article, change is from the inside out. You see, if you really want to change someone permanently you have to change the mental attitude, the thinking on the inside, and then the exterior behavior will change for the better and it will be long-term, not just a flash in the pan.

Yes my friend, as I first learnt from my mentor Earl Nightingale, all change is from the inside out. In other words, when one changes their mental attitude from negative to positive, then, and only then, will the actual behavior patterns of the individual change, thereby bringing about a complete transformation in their whole personality. This is a real, lasting change.

• Think about it!

