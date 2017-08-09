Humble yourself

I write a lot in these articles about how to become successful. Now the fact of the matter is, that when a whole lot of people actually make it in life, particularly those who make it ‘Big Time’ they are inclined to get, what we so often refer to as ‘Swelled Headed’ or another expression we use is ‘Too Big For Their Boots’. Well My Friend, believe me this is unfortunately a real concern for many people who let their ‘Ego’ get out of control and then rule the day, so to speak. So, to anyone who feels that they are indeed getting a little swelled headed, the command issued in the title of today’s article should be taken seriously.

I remember well Dr. Waitley Author of many bestselling books on High Performance, on Winning including, ‘The Psychology of Winning’, ‘The Winners Edge’ and ‘Being Your Best’ to name a few, saying in a video presentation “Only those with high self-esteem can afford to be humble”. He further stated when dealing with this subject “Those who are shouting for attention are really looking for attention.”….oh how true that is.

So My Friend, when you achieve a certain level of success or ascend to a position of importance in an organization and become arrogant; well then, you’re actually broadcasting to the world that you do in fact have low self-esteem in spite of your apparent success so far, for as Dr. Waitley so correctly put it “Only those with high self-esteem can afford to be humble.” So in effect, when you, as we say, start to throw your weight around and become pompous and arrogant as you perform your duties you are in fact broadcasting loud and clear to everyone, that deep down inside you don’t feel too good about yourself.

Yes indeed, a humble person is broadcasting to the whole world, that he or she has in fact got high self-esteem and is thus comfortable within himself or herself. True humility I believe, is actually a Spiritual Quality which denotes that you fully realize, that the talents which assisted you in becoming successful actually were given to you at birth by your Creator. So instead of being arrogant, be thankful.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.