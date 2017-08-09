Five seeds we should sow for a stronger Bahamian economy

I will not cease to herald it: we need a stronger Bahamian economy, a much stronger one. So much rests on it, not least of which is the need for our young people to want to continue to live in this country because it can, among other things, finance their hopes, dreams and aspirations. There are Bahamians in the thousands right now, young and old, in need of jobs. There are thousands more who need increases in pay. There are others who just need to believe that things can be better for them. All of these people need a better, stronger, Bahamian economy to make this happen. We can have that economy, and there are at least five seeds that we must sow in order to get it.

A stronger Bahamian economy will not happen tomorrow. It will not happen over the next week, or in a few months. It will take time to get our economy rolling; it may take years. However, like seeds, grow it will, if we sow the right seeds and do so in the right environment. With enough time and the right effort, the Bahamian economy will take off. What are these five seeds we need to sow?

First, we must sow the seed of excellence. We have got to dedicate ourselves to doing the very best we can with all we have at all times. This is excellence. We must abandon mediocrity. At work, at school, at church, in government and civil society, we must strive ever more to do things in such a way that God himself would commend us for doing such a fantastic job. This we do, not for pay but for pride. In the end, the pay will come.

Second, we must sow the seed of productivity. We have to get more out of an hour’s work. In fact, we must get as much out of that hour as we can get. Wherever we work, whatever we find ourselves doing, we must produce as much as we can, so that any cost associated with it is, at the very least, worth it, or at best, seems cheap in light of it. As a high cost jurisdiction, we would serve ourselves well to ensure that significant value results from our efforts. In other words, if we want Rolls Royce pay, we have to deliver Rolls Royce service, so that considering the price is not even an issue.

Third, we must sow the seed of functionality. We must be rid of high levels of dysfunction within both our private and public sectors. Through better planning, organizing and executing, we must demonstrate a capacity to make things work as they ought. As we move about our nation, we can see dysfunction at work too often. Whether it be pubic infrastructure, private sector delivery of goods and services or organization of civic functions, we perform clumsily and shabbily too often. This will not do in our quest for a robust economy. We must be on our game, and deliver what we say, in the way we said we would. We must be functional.

Fourth, we must sow the seed of professionalism. Professionalism suggests that we are prepared to make our best showing every time. Courtesy, punctuality, teamwork, integrity, honesty and smarts must be our display consistently. Any failure to demonstrate these must be met with self-rebuke or rebuff by others who observe us. We must not be slack, sluggard, selfish or sour in our doings. In dress, presentation, presence or purpose, we must be professional.

Fifth, we must sow the seed of continuous improvement. Even at our best, we must seek to do better. The world is dynamic, and competitors are always pressing to move ahead. If we have no one else to compete against, we must compete against our own mark, standard or achievements. We must keep looking to do things better, faster, nicer and more profitably. We must rise each day with a determination to improve our craft.

Sow these seeds and we will, in due course, reap the fruits of growth, development and prosperity in our economy. We will put our people to work, raise wages to new levels, improve consumer confidence, build investment capital and rev up our economy to new heights of performance. We will once again feel wealthy, successful, proud and animated. If we continue doing what got us there, we will continue feeling how we feel when we are there. Nothing less will do.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.