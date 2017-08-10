What it takes to be an effective ambassador

To be an effective ambassador there are several prerequisites. The first is to be effectively trained and discipled in the laws, policies, procedures and protocol of your kingdom and country. If you are not well versed in these you will be a poor ambassador, which is why diplomats receive extensive training before they are lanced into their official assignment.

Your training begins with understanding who you are and who your leader or leaders are. In the Kingdom of God some persons who are not trained can misunderstand their identity. Jesus made a statement that we are sheep and He is the shepherd. While this is a true statement, there is another aspect of it for us to consider. Jesus’ true identity was not sheep. He became a “lamb” in order to be slaughtered or sacrificed for us, but His true identity is a lion. We go into the world not as lambs, but lions. We are sheep to Jesus but lions to everyone else.

People are not attracted to sheep — sheep are docile and look for leadership. They are easily taken advantage of and seldom resist. Jesus said we may take on the appearance of sheep, but our true identity is a lion because He is the lion from Zion, the King of kings and Lord of lords, and we operate under His authority. We are meek, but not weak. This may seem like a simple point, but if you don’t know your true identity then you will be taken advantage of. Jesus also said we should be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. In other words, we are trained to be shrewd, perceptive and wise, but we are not belligerent or obnoxious in the process. We represent effectively because we have been trained in diplomatic protocol.

We are sheep to God, but lions to everyone else.

Ambassadors must undergo training such as outlined below (based upon the United States Foreign Service requirements): Most diplomats are Foreign Service Officers (FSO). Every FSO must pass the Foreign Service Exam, which consists of a written exam, an oral interview, a negotiating exercise, grueling exams, medical checkup, security clearance, in order to be asked to join the distinguished ranks of the foreign service.

It is said that the foreign service is more selective than Harvard University. If you make it into the service the next stop is the Department of State’s National Foreign Affairs Training Center for A-100, a 10-week introduction to the Department of State and work as a Foreign Service Officer. They probably also spend time at the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) to take foreign language classes in preparation for traveling to their new post. There may also be classes on the history and culture of the region, specific diplomatic functions or skills, and important issues on human rights.

Your post is related to your background (passion and focus), gifts (talents) and training.

An ambassador’s role is an extremely important role and one not to be entered into lightly or flippantly. Ambassadors are highly trained, and even after they are trained they received constant briefings. The purpose of the church is similar to that of an embassy — the diplomats gather to be briefed in kingdom policy and strategy, and then they go out into the world and represent the kingdom in whatever environment they are assigned to.

Once you are properly trained and inducted as an ambassador you are given the title of ambassador extraordinary plenipotentiary and assigned a diplomatic mission. A person’s post is related to their background, gifts and training. This is why the most effective ambassadors are those who have had a hands-on view of their environment. A former drug addict is often the best choice to help other addicts once they have been trained and have thoroughly accepted the discipline associated with their new life. If you come from the business world you are probably best suited to reach businessmen and represent the king in the business community.

Ambassadors are trained and given a specific list of duties, including protecting citizens who are in their country of residence; looking out for their interests, promoting trade and economic activity beneficial to their home country, promoting peace, holding diplomatic briefings (Jesus gave constant briefings to His disciples), attending official functions, negotiating treaties and deals, issuing visas (consular officers), issuing communications on behalf of the government (kingdom), and issuing diplomatic notes.

Diplomatic notes are of particular importance because they are one of the strongest forms of inter-governmental communication. A diplomatic note according to the dictionary is a letter of protest and is written in a highly formal manner, intended to be both courteous and critical at the same time. In order to express exceptionally strong anger towards a foreign government’s policy, a letter of protest would say, “We condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.” It can also be used to clearly deliver various warnings to the recipient government, up to, and including, ultimatums. In turn, some such ultimatums can be, in effect, considered a formal declaration of war by those who sent them in the event that they are ignored or flouted by the recipients.

Training is essential for the diplomat. As believers — Kingdom citizens, diplomats and ambassadors, we must truly understand our identity and our assignment, because failure to do so can result in misrepresentation and ultimately may lead to war or chaos and bring dishonor to our king.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.