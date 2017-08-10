Before you get you must give

As I have stated on numerous occasions in these articles over the years, there are a set of universal principles that govern the universe in which we all live and indeed everything and everyone in it, including, of course, your life and my life. Now one of the most important of these universal laws for living, for success in life, is the law of cause and effect. The great Emerson, who was indeed a wise and learned man, in talking about this law referred to it, as I did earlier, as the law of laws. In other words, he put more emphasis, it would appear, on the importance of this particular universal law than any of the others.

So let’s all endeavor to fully understand this great universal law and how to apply it to our lives and everything we do. It states as follows — for every cause there is an effect, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Or to put it in simple language, as the good book does, as you sow, so shall you reap. Now I don’t believe that anything about that most important universal law is difficult for anyone to fully understand. I guess it’s pretty well summed up in today’s title, before you get you must first give.

And yet as simple a statement as that obviously is, as we all know, there are unfortunately millions of people spread throughout this great big world of ours who are daily trying to get something for nothing by stealing, by not putting in a good day’s work for what they are paid to do. Still, others resort to criminal acts in order to make it in life. But, my friend, this never works, believe me.

Yes indeed, the penal institutions of the world are full of people who tried, unsuccessfully of course, to get something without first giving something. Of course they find out too late that this just does not work in the real world and thus end up in the “pen” — the penitentiary, with their life ruined. So please my friend, whatever you do in life, always remember the vitally important universal law of cause and effect.

• Think about it!

