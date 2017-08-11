Quite frankly, I honestly believe, that everyone deep down within wants to be successful in life. They wish to make it big time in the world. Furthermore, I believe that the Creator made us and placed us on planet Earth fully equipped with unique and special talents with which to do just that, make it big time in life. So how does a person set out in life to become successful, you may query? Well today’s title contains three very important words when it comes to being successful and they are dreams, desire and drive.

The very first stepping stone so to speak on the road to success is to start to dream about what you want to do in life, exactly where you’d like to be and what you’d like to be doing five … 10 years from now. In a nutshell, you need to establish a series of specific goals and objectives, short, medium and long range which you’d like to achieve in a specific time frame.

So that takes care of the dreams, but then we come to the second word in our title for today, desire, you have to have within you a burning desire to be able to finally achieve all of your dreams. This desire is the fuel so to speak which will propel you forward on the road to success and thus ensure that you do the things daily which must be done if you are to eventually achieve your goals, one by one thus standing triumphant on the top of the mountain, the summit of success.

So we have our dreams, and a deep desire to achieve these dreams on target; however, we need the third item in our title — drive which will make us spring into action each and every day to do the things necessary to assist us in achieving our predetermined goals and objectives. Without daily hard work and toil, success cannot be achieved. So there you have it, a simple three-word formula for success — dreams, desire and drive.

• Think about it!

