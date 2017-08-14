Have you ever heard someone say about another — he or she has a special gift and perhaps being jealous, and envious of them saying inwardly to yourself, I wish I had a special gift like he or she does. I bet many millions of people throughout this great big world of ours have reacted like that not realizing that they too were given a special gift by the Creator.

The sad thing to me is, that many die without discovering their special gift. But my friend, as today’s title states quite clearly, everyone has a special gift — yes indeed they do. The Creator does not discriminate when creating human beings. He gives every single soul presently inhabiting planet Earth a series of special gifts in the form of unique talents.

The whole purpose of life on planet Earth is to discover who you are, which is a child of God, born in his likeness and infused with a multitude of special and unique talents. Once you discover your unique gifts in the form of special talents, you need to develop and refine your God-given gifts and then give them away to the world and its people — that’s what life should be all about for all of God’s children.

Unfortunately, a whole lot of people who have been programmed negatively in their young, formative years have not yet discovered their special gifts in the form of talents. This is a tragedy of monumental proportions. So please seek out someone — a friend, relative or counselor who can assist you in zeroing in on your special gifts.

Believe it or not, I did not discover my special gifts until I was in my mid-40s, and then thank God my life took off in a whole new direction. So please my friend, if you haven’t already, do your very best to discover your special gifts ASAP and believe me, your life will literally take off in a whole new direction which will lead directly to success city.

• Think about it!

