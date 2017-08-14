The brief: Better instructions make better projects

Imagine you are a bride planning your wedding. One of the things you might do is get a wedding dress made. How does the seamstress know how to create the perfect dress? There are two things she has to do. First, she must measure your body, every part and its relationship to every other part. That way, the final product will fit you, and only you. Secondly, you must share the features you wish to have in the dress, such as the fabric, length of the train and that it should look like your mother’s. With this “brief”, the seamstress would be in a position to create your dream wedding dress.

The brief for the design of a building requires the same two sets of instructions. First, the architect must “measure” the client in a consultation during which the relevant parts of the client’s lifestyle, needs and peculiarities are noted and the client provides the features that would make the project the manifestation of his or her dream; first the fit, then the features; together, the brief.

Consider the following two briefs, given for the same house.

Brief one

I would like a single-level house with three bedrooms, two and a half baths and an enclosed garage. I want a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a linen closet. The house should have A/C throughout, with impact windows and asphalt shingles on the roof. My budget is $300,000.

Brief two

I want a house with three bedrooms, as follows:

• Master bedroom, minimum 14 feet by 16 feet with a nine-foot tray ceiling; en-suite bath with separate shower and walk-in closet; access to covered terrace; separate A/C system.

• Two smaller bedrooms with large closets, one as a guest room; good ventilation and access to shared bathroom; shared A/C system.

• Preferred location of bedrooms on the east side of the house.

• Entrance foyer, with direct access to powder room. It should have a front porch deep enough to sit out.

• Living/dining area, open, minimum 12 feet by 24 feet, with nine-foot ceilings; access to covered terrace and ceiling fans. It should have views of the garden.

• Kitchen with breakfast area, pantry and direct access to the laundry.

• Two-car garage with laundry and storage areas.

• Single A/C zone for living/dining/kitchen area.

• Solar water heaters throughout.

• Internet-based security and surveillance system with controls in master bedroom.

• Hurricane shutter system.

• Budget: Between $300,000 and $340,000, not including fees, furnishings or appliances.

As you can see, the extent to which the house “fits” the client is not just a matter of the list of accommodations, but the result of a “fitting” by the architect and the presentation of preferred features by the client, summarized in a brief which becomes the guideline for the design.

• Patrick Rahming & Associates is a full service design firm providing architectural, planning and design services throughout The Bahamas and the northern Caribbean. Visit its website at www.pradesigns.com and like its Facebook page. The firm’s mission is to help its clients turn their design problems into completed projects through a process of guided decision-making, responsible environmental advice and expert project administration.