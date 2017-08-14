Putting your best foot forward

“It is not enough to do your best. You must know what to do, and then do your best.”

– W. Edwards Deming

When I was growing up, before embarking on any undertaking, my parents often encouraged me to “put your best foot forward”. What they were saying essentially was that, no matter what you do, always do your best and give it your best.

Therefore, this week we would like to Consider this… Is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) seriously committed to convincing the Bahamian people that it has clearly heard their verdict on May 10 and is now prepared to put its best foot forward?

The road to reformation

Three months ago, the PLP suffered one of its most devastating electoral defeats in its 64-year history. There are still some persons who are stunned and others who remain in denial about the trouncing that the PLP received at the polls. Then there are others who believe that the election was a fluke, that the PLP can continue to conduct politics as usual, and, given the electoral results of the last 20 years, the PLP will be returned to office in the next general election. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Still, there are others in the organization who recognize that it is vitally important for the PLP to reform itself if it has any hope of regaining the confidence of the persons who voted against it in the last general election. This will require an honest, introspective, soul-searching assessment of the reasons for its defeat.

If the PLP sincerely desires to be taken seriously by the electorate, it is essential that immediate steps be taken so that the party can put its best foot forward. This will require an acceptance by the party leaders that the entire government was rejected, as evidenced by only two former ministers being returned to Parliament.

The road to reform must be decisive, considered and introspective. The road to reform must be travelled with an attitude of humility and a complete appreciation that, for the past five years, there was a failure of leadership. It is indisputable that the electorate felt that those in whom they reposed their trust absolutely and completely failed to live up to that trust and to carry out the will of the people.

Selecting a new chairman

The current chairman of the PLP has indicated that he will not offer for reelection to that office at the next party convention. To date, there has only been one person who has publicly announced that he is seriously considering the office of chairman, namely Mr. Obediah Wilchcombe.

This announcement was met with tepid opposition from several notable party personalities. There is no doubt that Mr. Wilchcombe has every right to run for the chairmanship or any office of the party at the next convention. However, the question that delegates to the convention must answer is whether, in their collective wisdom, they believe that the selection of a person who was so decisively turned out of office would be indicative of the party putting its best foot forward.

We believe that, if the party is serious about reform and wishes to signal to the electorate that it has gotten the message sent by the last election, the party should engage in a national search to identify persons who were not rejected by their constituents.

The next chairman of the PLP should be an individual who understands the party’s organization, its history, its philosophy, its core principles and, most importantly, one who is untainted by a perception that he seriously contributed to the party’s loss in the last general election.

In selecting a new party chairman, it is imperative for the PLP to resist the temptation to sanction anyone who contributed to the PLP’s failed leadership. The selection of the next chairman is one of the party’s most important decisions. The successful candidate must signal to the Bahamian people that the party has learned its lesson, has heard the voice of the people and understands the importance of selecting someone who will be able to effectively coordinate the reform of the PLP.

Revising of the party’s constitution

Equally important is the necessity for the delegates of the convention to review and revise the party’s constitution to ensure that never again will the party be faced with a leader who has the unfettered capacity to stack the deck in his favor by appointing stalwart councilors who will automatically support that leader. In 1997, there were approximately 400 stalwart councilors. Twenty years later, under the leadership of Perry Christie, that number exploded to more than 2,500.

In its January 2017 convention, unbeknownst to many delegates, agents of the then-leader surreptitiously amended the party’s constitution in a manner that gave the then-leader a decided advantage in the selection of stalwart councilors at that convention. This was an immoral abuse of office. This abuse not only went unchecked and unchallenged, but aided and abetted by many senior party members, including the trustees of the party. It enabled that leader and his cohorts to conspiratorially engage in an exercise to ensure his re-election.

Party officers

If the PLP is seriously interested in putting its best foot forward, it must elect party officers who will be guided by principles that serve the best interests of the party, not their own self-interests or interests of the party leader. For too long, certain members of the party hierarchy have conducted themselves with a degree of entitlement that afforded them advantages that were abhorrent and antithetical to the party’s best interests.

Just as the party must seriously, deliberately and carefully select a chairman who will re-activate, reorganize and reinvigorate the constituency branches, the same level of commitment must exist in those persons desiring to hold high office within the PLP.

None of the former Cabinet ministers or members of Parliament who served in the last administration and who lost their seats by being unequivocally rejected by the people should offer for any office within the party if they want the party to put its best foot forward.

Modernizing Gambier House

There is also a pressing and urgent need for the Party to systematically restructure and methodically modernize Gambier House.

While the current secretary general has sought to manage the party headquarters with extremely limited resources, if the party wishes to put its best foot forward, it must select an individual for that position who has the resources, temperament and acumen to energize and inspire new persons to join the party and to actively participate in its activities.

The new executive and administrative teams at Gambier House must be proficient in modern technological innovations and best management and administrative practices. They must also possess effective interpersonal skills to enable them to relate to a younger, more dynamic and demanding electorate. The party leadership must ensure that adequate and appropriate resources are made available to achieve its objectives of re-establishing an effective party machinery.

Conclusion

This is not rocket science. If the party is serious about reforming its operations, practices and policies, and if it wishes to once again be attractive and relevant to a new constituency of electors, the new leadership of the PLP must seriously consider the sentiments of W. Edwards Deming: “It is not enough to do your best. You must know what to do and then do your best.”

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.