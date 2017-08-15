I guess the very first question that I need to ask you is, do you have a to-do list? Well do you? You see there are a whole lot of people spread throughout this great big world of ours who really do want to be successful in life, however, they are so completely unorganized, that they can’t even get to first base, never mind score a homerun. Yes indeed, you don’t stand a chance in hell, as that well-known saying so graphically puts it, of being successful in life unless you’re a well-organized person. Yes indeed, I’ve found that most achievers always have their to-do list with them as they go about their daily chores.

Now here’s an important point relative to one’s to-do list. This list should be made out each evening for the following day. Please don’t wait until the morning when you’re rushing around to make out your to-do list. Always do this in the evening when you’re nice and relaxed as you plan your activities for the next day.

To do this, firstly write down everything of importance you feel needs to be done the next day. Once you’ve completed this list and can’t think of anything else that needs to be done the next day, then you need to start setting up priorities by numbering each item in their order of importance. Once this very important task has been completed, then you can relax and have a good night’s sleep knowing that the events of the next day have already been planned and prioritized.

Yes my friend, there’s no doubt about it, all would-be achievers need to be well-organized so that they get the maximum use out of the time allocated to them each day in which to achieve their goals. So from now on be sure to do your to-do list each evening before retiring and, believe me, your life will be full of well-planned, successful days.

• Think about it!

