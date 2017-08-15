Meningitis and hearing loss

There are many diseases that could result in a person losing some or all usable hearing. One such disease is meningitis, which is an infection affecting the membranes known as the meninges that encase and protect the brain and spinal cord. Although it is not an extremely common disease, it does occur and anyone, from infants to adults, can get it. Typical symptoms of meningitis include headache, fever, vomiting, and a stiff neck. Meningitis often occurs as one of three types — bacterial meningitis, viral meningitis and fungal meningitis.

Bacterial meningits: This form of meningitis is the most severe and without immediate and appropriate treatment can be fatal. It is easily spread between people and therefore those who have been in close contact with the affected person will need to be treated to prevent getting the infection. Bacterial meningitis can be caused following certain types of surgeries, by an ear infection, by a sinus infection, or because of a head injury.

Viral meningits: This type of meningitis is the most frequently occurring and can be caused by any number of viruses. It is usually very mild and more easily treated, and may even resolve on its own. It usually does not result in any serious side effects.

Fungal meningitis: This type of meningitis is not very common. It often occurs in those whose immune system is weakened. It may also result in the occurrence of chronic meningitis, which is meningitis that develops over a period of two or more weeks.

Although other diseases may have symptoms parallel to meningitis, if a person presents with any of the symptoms of meningitis, it is important he/she seek medical attention right away to rule out, or to identify the type of meningitis that may be affecting them as quickly as possible. This will ensure that the appropriate treatment is given as soon as possible. The longer a person has meningitis without treatment, the poorer the outcome. For those who survive the disease, complications may include permanent neurological damage, seizures, memory problems, and hearing loss. However, prompt treatment of meningitis can have a good outcome, even in cases where the meningitis is extremely severe.

Hearing loss is one of the most common side effects of bacterial meningitis. It can affect one or both ears, range from mild to profound, and affect all frequencies within the speech range. This type of hearing loss is a permanent one. Initially, the effects of hearing loss following meningitis may not be apparent. For this reason, a hearing test should be administered as quickly as possible following recovery, or at least within the first four weeks of recovery. Since it is also possible for there to be a delayed onset of hearing loss, follow-up hearing testing should be done periodically over the course of the first two years after onset of the disease.

Of those who have suffered from meningitis, studies show that about 10 percent of children affected by bacterial meningitis experience some degree of hearing loss that occurs within days of being stricken with the disease. The hearing loss may occur in one or both ears and may leave the child completely deaf. Among infants and young children who got the disease and survived, 73 percent experienced hearing loss by the time they were three years of age. It is therefore necessary to ensure that all children affected by meningitis have their hearing tested both immediately following the disease, and intermittently within the first two years following the disease.

