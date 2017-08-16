The title of today’s article is indeed a popular phrase which just about everyone is familiar with ‘I Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda’ which people use when they know that they’ve not done what they knew in their heart they should have done. But My Friend, as we all know only too well those who consistently succeed in life are people of Action, people who get things done in a timely manner and who do not talk continually about what they should have done or would have done if something was different or if someone had reminded them about doing, or what they could have done under certain circumstances. Excuses are for losers; whereas winners do not make excuses but instead just get what needs to be done, done when it needs to be done and that’s of course why they continue to reap one success after another as they strive daily to reach the top of the mountain and indeed do again and again.

Yes indeed, there’s no other way to put it other than The Fact, that people who succeed consistently in life are people of Action; whereas those who fail again and again are the ones who just keep on making ridiculous excuses like the title of today’s article puts it ‘I Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda’ done this and that which would have assisted me greatly in becoming successful; however, in spite of all of the talk, I just didn’t do what I was supposed to do and thus failed once again because of my lack of action, my continual procrastination. So if you wish to be successful in the future, you need to make a resolution here and now to become a Person of Action, a person with a reputation for getting things done.

Yes My Friend, becoming successful is all about setting goals and then working real hard each and every day to make your goals become reality. To do this you have to spring into action each and every day and whilst working real hard consistently bring your goals to fruition whilst refusing to complain when things don’t work out, but trying a different approach until success is attained and The Prize is Yours.

• Think about it!

