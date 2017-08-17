Don’t lose faith

During the fourth watch of the night Jesus went out to them, walking on the lake. When the disciples saw Him walking on the lake, they were terrified. “It’s a ghost,” they said, and cried out in fear.

But Jesus immediately said to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”

“Lord, if it’s you,” Peter replied, “tell me to come to you on the water.”

“Come,” He said.

Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!”

— Matthew 14:25-30.

The difference between Christians and those who are outside of the church is Jesus. Yes, we have Jesus.

Because of Jesus, we have no need to fear life or death. He is our mighty warrior and great protector.

Even though scripture gives us the assurance that God is with us, we still have our fears and concerns. Our concerns might be about our loved ones who are ill, or children, particularly those living away from us. Our fears might be about our own health, our job, or mortgage payments.

Whatever our fears, Jesus can handle them for us. When our fears become stormy and we see no way out of our dilemma, He comes to rescue us. At times our fears may cause us to see Him as anything other than a Savior. Yet He comes and He will lead us through our darkest moment.

Today in our country many of us have fears. I once knew an individual who constantly complained about his legs, which were aching and causing him to slow down.

One day he encountered a woman who was in a wheel chair. She had no legs. After that awakening, instead of complaining, he rejoiced. Yes, he rejoiced because he had full use of his aching legs.

The above text tells us that Jesus’ disciples were alone in a boat. As they tried to cross to the other side of the lake, they encountered a storm. The waves were monstrous and they became fearful for their lives.

Jesus had not accompanied them. He had stayed behind to dismiss the people and to pray. However, about midnight, He went to them walking on the water. When they saw Him, they feared that He was a ghost.

He immediately reassured them with encouraging words.“Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”

At that point Peter became courageous and requested that Jesus allow him to join Him on the water. Jesus told him to come and Peter walked on water for a brief period.

Peter did not keep his eyes fastened on Jesus. His fears and concerns overwhelmed him. His focus was in the wrong place. He was concerned about the wind and the waves. Because he focused his attention away from Jesus, he failed.

In life, as our burdens and our fears grow and become like great waves and strong wind, we take our eyes off Jesus. When we do that, our situation becomes even worse. Even though we know that the Lord is near, we fail like Peter.

Jesus came to earth to rescue us from the grave and the devil. He is always with us. Therefore, never give up. Don’t lose hope. Don’t lose faith.

Like the disciples, I have had my moments of fear. We all have our fears. It does not matter our circumstances. Notwithstanding this, when we place our hand in the hand of the man from Galilee (Jesus) He will calm the storms of our life. Amen.

• Rev. Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at The Lutheran Church of Nassau, can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas or telephone 323-4107; E-mail: lutheranchurch@coralwave.com.

