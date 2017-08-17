God will declare his saints to the world

“Therefore, the promise comes by faith, so that it may be by grace and may be guaranteed to all Abraham’s offspring — not only to those who are of the law but also to those who have the faith of Abraham. He is the father of us all. As it is written: “I have made you a father of many nations.” He is our father in the sight of God, in whom he believed — the God who gives life to the dead and calls into being things that were not.” – Romans 4:16-17

Most children and also adults know the kids praise and worship Bible song, “Father Abraham.” If you are one of them, why not sing along right now — “Father Abraham had many sons. Many sons had Father Abraham. I am one of them and so are you. So let’s all Praise the Lord. Right arm, left arm, right foot, left foot, chin up, turn around, sit down!”

As you sit down, what is going through your mind? Are you happy? It does not matter if you are at work, home or play. Whose spirit are you operating under? Is it fear, confusion, label and bottle or poverty? Is there a space and place for the Holy Spirit to abide? Most times dear readers, the spirit of poverty rules large and in charge, encompassing any number of subsidiaries.

I know many Christians, including myself, not only by name, but by lifestyle, who like the Prophetess Anna serve God daily in the temple. They walk the straight and narrow, lift up the blood stained banner of the Lord Jesus Christ, but at the end of the day can’t find a dollar to keep company with the other. Why is this so? I had an evangelist a few days ago tell me that her light was off for some weeks. She is a good woman like many others, but why is this so? I tell you, it is the demonic spirit of poverty to suppress the saints and the time is now when the children of God must join forces to defeat this enemy.

How is it that one window can cost hundreds of dollars and at the same time the mortgage man is saying “going, going, gone” on the homes of the believers. How is it that those who claim to have the Spirit of discernment are not attuned to the necessity of the saints. For as many churches, ministries and fellowships there are on this island of ours, the financial intake on any given Sunday, if pooled, could be likened to Joseph’s corn barn thus cancelling out lack.

The churches during Paul’s Ministry were encouraged to share with those who did not have. If you had property just lying there, you were to sell and give the proceeds to the church to aid the poor. But like Ananias and his wife Sapphira, the saints are the ones who are hoarding the wealth thus perpetuating the spirit of poverty. I know stories of persons who died when they discovered that their life’s savings was stolen. The church has the potential to have its own bank.

Have you ever thought of how much money leaves this country weekly as contributions to foreign evangelists, while at the same time old mother prayer warrior’s cupboard is empty.

This is how the spirit of poverty works. God blesses, and in turn they become missing in action, never returning to give him praise and thanks for what they have received. In our lesson text today, Paul in his letter to the church at Rome is reminding them that it was not through law that Abraham and his offspring, received the promise that he would be heir of the world, but through the righteousness that comes by faith.

Our land is inundated with tradition and unbelief, and so we must be aware of the spirit realm and the powers that operate in it. As Christians we need to be watchful, knowing that each and every day a weapon is being formed against us. The enemy is trying to take your home, your land, your car, your husband/wife and everything that you lay claim to. They are trying to take your position deny you your pension, your gratuity, your home. They are trying to take property that was given generations ago.

No longer must these weapons prosper against us. We have the power as the sons and daughters of Abraham to possess the land. No longer will we be relegated as paupers when we have inherited so much. When one possesses the land, everything thereon and therein is yours. Can I tell you today that a mighty spiritual war has begun in this land and God will declare his saints to the world.

Today, we know in whom we believe, and be it resolved that we call into being, things that are not as though they are. God wants to bless this wonderful land and rain down blessings, but the ill treatment of the prophets will delay the blessing rain.

