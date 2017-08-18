You know, a whole lot of unpleasant and indeed completely unnecessary things take place in a whole lot of people’s lives, which could have quite easily been avoided if just a few precautionary measures had been put in place. One of the number one problems which people face today, it appears to me, is a lack of education which in turn leads to all sorts of other problems in later life.

Now in most countries education is mandatory for all children and is provided by the state for those who cannot afford to go to the private schools. Now some people take advantage of an education being provided and they take their study time seriously as they realize that a good education will take them a long way in life, still others just squander their time away and they do not learn too much. If only they’d taken advantage of what the state had provided for them in the form of an education, they’d have the foundation for a successful future in place. Yes indeed, getting a good education is one of the preventative measures one can take to ensure a great future.

The next preventative measure which people need to ensure their success in future life is to develop from early in life PMA (positive mental attitude) so that no matter what problems are encountered along the way, that young person never loses sight of the end game, exactly where they want to go in life as they put in place another set of preventative measures namely they set goals for all areas of their life as to where they want to be in the future.

Yes my friend, in today’s world, there’s no reason to be a failure provided you fully understand as the title of this article puts it, the power of prevention, or what exactly you need to do to ensure that you don’t fail in life by getting a good education, developing PMA, a positive mental attitude, from an early age and setting some specific goals and objectives which will lead direct to success city.

• Think about it!

