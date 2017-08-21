Now believe me, I’m not a hermit, a person who wants to go and live in a cave somewhere in the Himalayas or in some distant land. No I do like company, provided it’s the right kind of company consisting of like-minded people, people on the same mental wavelength so to speak with whom I can interact. However, there are times in all of our lives when we like to be alone, when we like our privacy. As some people often put it, I like time just for me, to be alone with my own thoughts, or to just as we put it, chill out. Yes indeed, as today’s title simply and succinctly puts it, privacy Is important.

There have been times in my life when I’ve lived in a situation where I had little or no privacy at all, and believe me, this was a very stressful situation. Yes indeed, a person needs to have his or her own little space as we so often refer to it, to be alone to reflect on life and perhaps find suitable solutions to our problems.

Then of course for those who are in business for themselves they indeed need a certain degree of privacy in order to be able to think ahead and thus plan all of the activities of the business and solve its many problems, which come with the day-to-day activities of any well-run successful organization. Yes indeed there’s no doubt about it as today’s title puts it privacy is important. Why even in planning one’s individual life and being successful across the board, one needs one’s privacy to be able to set goals for the future.

Now anyone who is a regular reader of these articles will be aware of the fact that I place great emphasis on the spiritual aspect of life. So once again privacy is important so that one can meditate daily in the silence and thus communicate with our “source” — the source of all of the greatest ideas in the universe. So be sure to have your privacy.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.